Angel City Chorale Announces "The Red Thread" Multimedia Concert Celebration and Community Call to Action

Los Angeles' premier community choir returns to Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on May 24th

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angel City Chorale (ACC), the acclaimed Los Angeles choral group and Golden Buzzer sensation from America's Got Talent, proudly presents their new concert, The Red Thread. Audiences will delight in a colorful musical journey, a tribute to the beloved age-old parable and celebration of the invisible threads that connect as humans — our hopes, joys, resilience in the face of adversity, connection to nature and a shared planet Earth. Filled with interactive, multi-media surprises and a community call to action, this concert performance will take place at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 24th at 4:00 PM.

Accompanied by ACC's instrumental ensemble, Artistic Director Sue Fink will lead the mega chorale through a dazzling musical celebration of common ground experiences that unite us with one another and the world around us. Each song helps tell a story about the power of shared emotions to connect humanity, ranging in style from fresh contemporaries to favorites reimagined. From powerful anthems like Ragtime's "Make Them Hear You", 'Suffs' "Keep Marching" and Queen's "Somebody to Love" to soulful reflections like Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and Arnesen's "Even When He is Silent" to sweeping life tributes "I Love You / Oh, What a Wonderful World" and Violeta Para's rhythmically vibrant "Gracias a La Vida," themes of resilience and rebirth echo the powerful threads that tether us to each other. The world premiere of a new choral piece, "The Ground," by Kate Crellin, ACC's inaugural Competition for Young Composers winner, spotlights the chorale's commitment to nurturing young voices and the promise of a brighter future.

"In a world that can feel overwhelming with the daily challenges and obstacles that seek to divide us, there's no better way to celebrate, than through music that honors the unbreakable ties that connect us — what it means to be human, to want love, a home, basic freedoms and a higher purpose in our short time here," said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "This concert experience will remind you in all the ways that matter most that none of us are alone; we are all connected, forever. Come ready to celebrate and engage with the community all around you."

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will also be featured, lending optimism for a brighter future that only children's voices can bring to "The Red Thread." In partnership with the Jack and Cindy Jones Youth Center at Mar Vista Gardens Boys & Girls Club, as well as with Grant, Walgrove and Kentwood Elementary Schools, ACC brings music education to students through the After School Program and its Concert Choir Program.

This single concert performance will take place on Sunday, May 24th at 4:00 PM. Tickets for The Red Thread are available starting at $35 and can be purchased at https://angelcitychorale.org

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Angel City Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To donate, visit https://angelcitychorale.org

About Angel City Chorale (ACC)

Now in its 33rd year among premier choral groups in Southern California, Angel City Chorale is proud to represent the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, music, and outreach activities, fulfilling its mission of "Building Community One Song at a Time." Celebrated Artistic Director Fink founded the Chorale at world-famous McCabe's Guitar Shop in 1993 with 18 singers, which has now grown to over 180 talented and dedicated singers, presenting a broad and eclectic repertoire from classical to Broadway and gospel to pop. The chorale is best known for its performances on NBC's top-rated talent competition America's Got Talent (2018), making it all the way to the semi-finals. Hailed by Simon Cowell as "one of the best choirs we've ever had," the cChorale earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, touching nearly 20 million viewers with their rich sound and compelling message of unity and diversity. Angel City Chorale's captivating performance of Toto's "Africa" has been viewed online more than 80 million times by people around the world.

Media Contact

Jackie Crystal, Angel City Chorale, 1 323.839.9397, [email protected], https://angelcitychorale.org/

SOURCE Angel City Chorale