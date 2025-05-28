Angel Investor Forum Increases Fund V Investment Capital and Adds Two Early-Stage Life Sciences Companies to Portfolio

With funds raised from local angel investors, AIF increases fund to $1.35 million with plans to invest in 8 high potential startups

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angel Investor Forum (AIF) today announced an increase of its AIF Seed Fund V to $1.35 million as well as new investments of $125,000 in Reach Neuro and $150,000 in TETmedical. AIF Fund V provides AIF members with access to a carefully curated portfolio of high-potential early-stage companies while adhering to rigorous due diligence and investment analysis processes.

"We are thrilled to invest in Reach Neuro and TETmedical, two companies at the forefront of innovative stroke technologies," said Caird Forbes-Cockell, AIF Fund V Administrator. "What drew us to Reach Neuro was not only their groundbreaking treatment that significantly improves upper body mobility for the approximately 795,000 new stroke victims each year, but also their visionary leadership and clear pathway to commercialization. Similarly, TETmedical captivated us with their development of a rapid early blood test designed to screen the 1.5 million patients who present with stroke annually—where rapid intervention is critical for recovery and quality of life. Their strong management team and commitment to transformative healthcare solutions give us great confidence in their potential to revolutionize stroke care."

Reach Neuro is a medical device company tackling chronic disability caused by stroke and other neurological disorders. The company's core product, the Avantis, is a fully implantable neurostimulator and software platform that has been recognized as a "Breakthrough Device" by the FDA and for which Reach has demonstrated proof-of-concept in 7 human trial participants. The patented Dorsal Root Stimulation technology has been published as a seminal research manuscript in the Journal of Nature Medicine.

TETmedical, Inc. (Tethered Enzyme Technologies) is a clinical-stage platform nanomedicine company developing a a blood test for stroke as its first product. TETmedical emerged from groundbreaking innovations originating at Cornell University. Supported by an NIH pioneer award, the device is a miniature, functioning, highly stable molecular machine capable of performing chemical operations thousands of times faster than antibody assays. TETmedical's technology is a platform technology that could lead to significant medical diagnostic breakthroughs in several important human and animal markets, including breast cancer, avian flu, respiratory and blood viruses, bacterial infections, endometriosis, and liver function.

AIF Investments in these companies will be complemented by co-investments and individual contributions made by AIF members.

"We established this fund for our investors to bring a disciplined approach to angel investing and to select startups with the highest potential for success," said Marty Isaac, President of the Angel Investor Forum. "As we invest substantial amounts in early-stage companies, we can also leverage the collective knowledge and experience of the group to assist these high-potential companies in achieving their goals. This strategic approach will improve returns and ultimately contribute to economic growth."

AIF continues to actively source angel investment opportunities across a wide range of industries, leveraging its strong connections forged with the Connecticut entrepreneurial ecosystem to support innovative startups and foster economic growth in the state. Previous AIF Funds, I to IV, have invested in a diverse range of innovative ventures across various industries, including life sciences, medical devices, SaaS, artificial intelligence, energy, Fintech, real estate, marketing tech, engineering, and consumer products.

Key features of the AIF Funds include a low fee structure, the absence of carry, and a collaborative process that incorporates the preferences of Fund members in proposing investments and selecting companies for funding. Fund V will remain open until the end of September 2025 for new subscribers.

For more detailed information about AIF, please visit AngelInvestorForum.com.

About CT Angel Investor Forum:

The Connecticut Angel Investor Forum was established in 2004. We invest in Connecticut-based companies and companies located throughout the United States, including women- and minority-owned businesses. As members of the Angel Investor Forum, we collectively contribute our time, expertise, and capital to foster the growth of companies with robust business models and substantial growth potential. Through our collaborative efforts, we provide the necessary capital for companies with the potential for substantial returns. The Connecticut Angel Investment Forum currently has over 100 accredited investor members.

