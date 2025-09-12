Angela Frazier Releases God's Miracle Healing to Inspire Hope After Loss

Author Angela Frazier releases God's Miracle Healing: A Mother's Journey of Loss, Grief, and Healing, a powerful true story that transforms heartbreak into hope. Through faith, divine encounters, and the enduring legacy of her son, Logan, Frazier offers comfort and inspiration to those navigating grief.
PINELAND, Texas , Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Angela Frazier announces the release of her new memoir, God's Miracle Healing: A Mother's Journey of Loss, Grief, and Healing – A True Story, a deeply moving account of faith and resilience following the heartbreaking loss of her only son, Logan. The book will be officially launched at a community book signing event hosted at Harvest Church in Jasper, Texas, on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 4:00–6:00 p.m.
What began as an unexpected trip to the emergency room turned into seven agonizing days in the ICU, where Angela clung to faith, prayed for a miracle, and experienced undeniable moments of God's presence. In her memoir, she recounts angelic visitations, prophetic dreams, and supernatural signs that brought comfort and revealed that Heaven was nearer than she ever imagined.
"God's Miracle Healing is more than my personal story—it is a message of hope for anyone who has faced loss," said Angela Frazier. "Through grief, I discovered God's faithfulness and the assurance that our loved ones live on in His eternal care. My prayer is that this book will help others find comfort, healing, and renewed faith in their own valleys of sorrow."
The book signing event will honor Logan's legacy and feature opportunities for readers to connect with the author, purchase signed copies, and hear more about her ministry, Logan's Beautiful Journey Home.
God's Miracle Healing is available now through Amazon – God's Miracle Healing and Forever 32 Publishing.
For more information about the book, upcoming events, or Angela's grief ministry, visit www.AngelaFrazierAuthor.com.
About the Author
Angela Frazier is a Christian author, speaker, and founder of Forever 32 Publishing. She is passionate about sharing her son Logan's legacy and helping others find hope in Christ through grief and loss. Angela is also the author of Rising From the Abyss – Unveiling God's Plan, and she continues to speak at churches and community events, inspiring others to embrace faith and healing.
Media Contact:
Angela Frazier
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (409) 626-2590
Website: https://forever32publishing.carrd.co
Media Contact
Angela Frazier, Forever 32 Publishing, 1 4096262590, [email protected], https://forever32publishing.carrd.co
SOURCE Forever 32 Publishing
Share this article