Angela Frazier Releases God's Miracle Healing to Inspire Hope After Loss

"Logan's journey home was filled with signs of God's presence—moments that proved his story was never just about loss, but about legacy. His life continues to speak hope into the hearts of others." – Angela Frazier, Author of God's Miracle Healing Post this

"God's Miracle Healing is more than my personal story—it is a message of hope for anyone who has faced loss," said Angela Frazier. "Through grief, I discovered God's faithfulness and the assurance that our loved ones live on in His eternal care. My prayer is that this book will help others find comfort, healing, and renewed faith in their own valleys of sorrow."

The book signing event will honor Logan's legacy and feature opportunities for readers to connect with the author, purchase signed copies, and hear more about her ministry, Logan's Beautiful Journey Home.

God's Miracle Healing is available now through Amazon – God's Miracle Healing and Forever 32 Publishing.

For more information about the book, upcoming events, or Angela's grief ministry, visit www.AngelaFrazierAuthor.com.

About the Author

Angela Frazier is a Christian author, speaker, and founder of Forever 32 Publishing. She is passionate about sharing her son Logan's legacy and helping others find hope in Christ through grief and loss. Angela is also the author of Rising From the Abyss – Unveiling God's Plan, and she continues to speak at churches and community events, inspiring others to embrace faith and healing.

Media Contact:

Angela Frazier

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (409) 626-2590

Website: https://forever32publishing.carrd.co

