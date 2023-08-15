AngelEye Health Named to Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year in a Row

"This ranking is a testament to our hard work, our steadfast dedication to continuous innovation, and the unwavering support of our partner hospitals." Tweet this

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

AngelEye Health has over a decade of experience in patient and family engagement in pediatric and neonatal intensive care environments. The company's proven HIPAA-compliant family engagement platform integrates parents simply and seamlessly into the child's care. In the past three years alone, the company has grown exponentially, more than tripling its annual revenue, doubling its employee base to 40 full team members since 2019, and expanding its ever-growing client list to 200+ partners across the U.S.

"We are honored to be ranked on such an esteemed list of organizations for the second year in a row. This puts us in good company, standing with many of the nation's most recognized companies," said Christopher Rand, CEO at AngelEye Health. "Our AngelEye Health team is committed to our mission of equipping care teams with leading family engagement technology to empower parents, thus improving outcomes today and over their child's lifetime. The technology eases workflow challenges for staff and improves the experience for families. This ranking is a testament to our hard work, our steadfast dedication to continuous innovation, and the unwavering support of our partner hospitals."

AngelEye offers solutions that address bonding, patient progress and treatment communication, feeding, and focused education and support for the highly specialized needs of the neonatal and pediatric environments designed to deliver on the promise of family-centered care. More than 260,000 families have used AngelEye's services, leveraging the company's advanced engagement technologies to view hospitalized infants more than 31 million times for approximately 1.7 million hours of connection.

