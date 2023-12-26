Angelinos Embrace CIRCULAR LIBRARY's Concept Store Grand Opening on Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, CA Featuring Sustainable Clothing Brands LE CASHMERE and RE;CODE

The store supports the idea of circularity and sustainability, and we really wanted to support the local community by creating experiential workshops. Post this

The grand opening presented the ultimate experience where guests were guided from an art installation to the vibrant colors of LE CASHMERE. Once educated on the method of gently collecting hair from the sheep, guests were shown functional sustainable textile sculptures being used to support the CIRCULAR LIBRARY store's centerpiece. Next, some of the most unique pieces of clothing were showcased on the opposite side of the store featuring RE;CODE. The pieces were so unique that many of the items were numbered one of 8 or one of 19 or limited edition.

Upstairs, guests had the opportunity to make holiday ornaments from remaining pieces of material. Even the craft area utilized an oval shaped unused airbag from a car, some of the most durable fabric that several of their backpacks are made from. Complete with a DJ, beverages and passed appetizers, in the upstairs VIP area, guests also had the opportunity to watch the LE CASHMERE sizzle reel showing how the people of Mongolia and refugees are supported through the opportunity this sustainable brand offers.

Abbot Kinney Blvd., in Venice, CA, is a region where sustainable brands like Everlane, Allbirds and Vuori gather to create synergy. Those in this locale have their own tastes and embrace sustainable practices in their everyday lives. CIRCULAR LIBRARY is honored to join these brands in continuing to share information about sustainability. From the brick in the space to the exposed copper pipes, CIRCULAR LIBRARY showcases their very intentional circularity and intention for this concept store to be a place of community, collaboration, culture and sustainable fashion.

Store Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11:00am-7:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am-6:00pm.

Location: 1221 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

About LE CASHMERE:

All LE CASHMERE clothing pieces undergo an ethical and eco-friendly production process. Only the naturally-shed hair of goats is collected and used thus causing no harm to animals. LE CASHMERE harvesters have taught Mongolian nomads a special combing method to collect this hair, which is naturally shed in the spring. Through gentle and caring combing, the softest hair is obtained without stressing the goats. Only the thinnest and longest 100% Mongolian cashmere certified by the Sustainable Material Lab is used. The goat undercoat used must be finer than 15 microns and longer than 41mm. LE CASHMERE is found that only the mountain goats from Mongolia, where the winters are the coldest and longest, meet this criterion. These fibers are woven into men's and women's clothing items such as sweaters, scarves, pull-overs, jackets.

About RE;CODE:

Since its launch in 2012, the upcycling fashion brand, RE;CODE, has been spreading the sustainability of the fashion sector through upcycling at home and abroad. In addition to continuing its collection for more than a decade, it has implemented values through fashion in various forms such as continuous collaboration with independent designers, support for the socially underprivileged, 'RE;Table', an upcycling workshop, and spreading the tall spirit through participation in various art fairs at home and abroad. Clothing items include jackets, sweaters, bags, tops, bottoms, dresses, skirts and more.

