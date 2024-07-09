Angelman Syndrome Foundation Announces Record-Breaking Attendance for the 2024 ASF Family Conference & Research Symposium

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible response to this year's conference," said Amanda Moore, CEO of ASF. "The record-breaking registration is a testament to the strength and dedication of our community." Post this

This year's ASF Family Conference & Research Symposium will feature leading experts presenting the latest research findings, clinical trials and therapeutic approaches. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in educational sessions, panel discussions and networking events designed to foster collaboration and support within the Angelman community.

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible response to this year's conference," said Amanda Moore, CEO of ASF. "The record-breaking registration is a testament to the strength and dedication of our community. This event is not just about sharing knowledge. It's about connecting, supporting and empowering each other to create a brighter future for individuals with Angelman syndrome."

Highlights of ASF Family Conference & Research Symposium include:

Research Symposium: Presentations by leading scientists and clinicians on groundbreaking research and advancements in Angelman syndrome.

Family Sessions: Informative and supportive sessions tailored for families, covering topics such as education, therapies and daily living strategies.

Networking Opportunities: Events designed to foster connections among attendees, providing a platform for collaboration and support.

Inspirational Keynotes: Talks from influential figures in the Angelman community sharing personal journeys and insights.

"I learned a ton at the conference. But the absolute best part was meeting all of the moms whose kids I have cheered for, prayed for and come to love—but who I'd never met in person," said Betsy Black, an Angelman parent and past conference attendee. "It was amazing to be surrounded by people who just get it."

ASF is committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible environment at the conference. Efforts have been made to ensure that all voices are heard and valued, providing scholarships and virtual attendance options to accommodate all interested parties. For more information or to register, please visit asfconference.org.

ABOUT ANGELMAN SYNDROME

Angelman syndrome is a rare neuro-genetic disorder that occurs in one in 15,000 live births (or 500,000 people worldwide). Common signs and symptoms, such as walking and balance disorders, gastrointestinal issues, seizures and speech impairments, usually appear in early childhood. It is caused by a loss of function of the UBE3A gene in the 15th chromosome derived from the mother. It shares symptoms and characteristics with other disorders including autism, cerebral palsy and Prader-Willi syndrome. It has no cure.

ABOUT ANGELMAN SYNDROME FOUNDATION

The mission of Angelman Syndrome Foundation is to advance the awareness and treatment of Angelman syndrome through education and information, research, and support for individuals with Angelman syndrome, their families and other concerned parties. We exist to give all of them a reason to smile, with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. To learn more, visit Angelman.org.

