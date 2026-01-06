Anglo American Iron Ore Filtration Plant Taps Penetron for Concrete Durability

By reducing water wastage up to 85% the life span of the tailings storage dam is also substantially extended. Post this

The company has just completed the construction of a state-of-the-art waste filtration plant at its Minas-Rio operation in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Minas-Rio operation includes an iron mine in Conceição do Mato Dentro, a processing plant in Alvorada de Minas, and a 529 km (328-mile) pipeline to transport iron ore to the Açu seaport in Rio de Janeiro.

Solid waste, or iron ore tailings (IOTs), are discharged by concentrating mills that process iron ore. Because of the toxic elements (arsenic, cadmium, lead, etc.) in IOTs, their high pH levels, and the potential for soil and water contamination, they are generally stored in tailings dams.

"The addition of a waste filtration plant at Minas-Rio will help reduce the amount of waste deposited in the tailings dam by using a vacuum filtration technology to separate and recycle water from tailings," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "By reducing water wastage up to 85% the life span of the tailings storage dam is also substantially extended."

The Anglo American tailings dam in Conceição do Mato Dentro and Alvorada de Minas, was constructed using an impervious starter dam of compacted soil fill with a downstream embankment raising method suitable for Minas Gerais, an area with seismic activity and high rainfall or water collection.

Construction of the Minas Gerais tailings filtration plant was carried out by M. Roscoe Engenharia e Construções, the project's general contractor. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified by the builder as the best concrete admixture to meet the project's permeability requirements.

"PENETRON ADMIX SB was added to the concrete mix for the plant's foundation slab, below-grade retaining walls, and both storage and concentrator tanks," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives.

Once added to the concrete mix, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB react to moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the concrete matrix. This crystalline network permanently seals microcracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water-soluble corrosive chemicals and high pH values, protecting the concrete and embedded reinforcing steel from deterioration, even under the harsh processing conditions of the concentrator tanks at Minas Gerais.

