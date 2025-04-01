Anguilla Culinary Experience Announces Event and Chef Lineup for 2025 Epicurean Festival Happening April 30th to May 4th

"We can't wait to kick off the 2025 Anguilla Culinary Experience with an unforgettable night that will leave you spellbound as we blend the incredible flavors of the island with modern flair and a dash of magic. Trust me, you won't want to miss it!" - Malliouhana Culinary Director Chef Kerth Gumbs. Post this

ACE Platinum Partner Malliouhana kicks off ACE 2025 on April 30th at its opening night party, "Taste the Magic of Malliouhana." The resort's famed Culinary Dream Team, helmed by local hero, celebrity chef, and Culinary Director Kerth Gumbs – winner of BBC's Great British Menu and a judge on MasterChef Junior – fuses modern style with the renowned cuisine of Anguilla's original luxury resort. Inspired by the flavors of Malliouhana's three signature restaurants, Celeste by Kerth Gumbs, Bar Soleil and Leon's at Meads Bay, as well as Anguilla's favorite barbeque hotspots and classic island favorites, "Taste the Magic of Malliouhana" offers an authentic taste of Anguilla. Travelers booking the resort's ACE 2025 accommodations package receive two complimentary tickets to the opening night party.

Culinary Director Kerth Gumbs said, "Get ready to Taste the Magic! Anguilla is the culinary capital of the Caribbean, and Malliouhana's Dream Team is creating a taste revolution. We can't wait to kick off the 2025 Anguilla Culinary Experience with an unforgettable night that will leave you spellbound as we blend the incredible flavors of the island with modern flair and a dash of magic. Trust me, you won't want to miss it!"

On Thursday, May 1st, Guest Chef Sébastien Barrière of Les Galets Intimate Dining Experience, winner of Best Table de Saint-Martin 2024, will join forces with Chef Gerard MacDonna of top-rated Sharky's Anguilla. The duo, and their co-hosts Altamer and Cape Air, will take guests on a "Flavors of Altamer" journey exploring the island's indigenous ingredients. The evening starts with rooftop cocktails at Altamer's Antilles Pearl Villa, then moves to the resort's Blue Diamond Villa's oceanfront terrace for dinner. That same night, Savi Beach Club on Meads Bay will pay tribute to Italy's patron of revelry at its "Bacchus Feast, A Roman Celebration." The gran festa includes culinary stations celebrating the essence of Italy and featuring Executive Chef Dario Schiavo's homemade pasta and regional favorites, a live band, a dynamic floor show, and an after-party with DJ and dancing.

On Thursday and Friday, May 2, Guest Chef-Owners Doug Psaltis and Hsing Chen of Chicago's Michelin-recognized Andros Taverna, neighborhood trattoria Mano a Mano, and Basque-inspired steakhouse Asador Bastian – one of the New York Times 25 Best Restaurants 2024 and #14 Best Steak Restaurant in the world – will merge their Mediterranean culinary storytelling with Veya Anguilla Chef-Owner Carrie Bogar's cuisine of the sun at a six-hands tasting dinner paired with wines from Grands Vins de France Anguilla. ACE co-chairs Neil and Wendy Freeman and Trophy Properties Caribbean's Steve and Debbie Haines are hosting the respective nights at the Freeman's oceanfront Villa Alegria in Cul de Sac.

Also on Friday, Jacala Beach Restaurant's Chef-Owner Alain Laurent will partner with Nathalie Le Sénéchal, manager of Grands Vins de France Anguilla, and Leigh Ann Reed, vice president of international sales for premier wine company Boisset Collection, to present an evening of "Napa Valley Wines and French Fare with Caribbean Flair" at his Meads Bay Beach restaurant. Fine wine selections from California's Raymond Vineyards, DeLoach Vineyards, and Elizabeth Spencer Winery will accompany each course.

Saturday, May 3rd, the NCBA & Cape Air "Beach BBQ + Basket & Bartending Battles" returns to Anguilla Great House & Beach Resort on Rendezvous Bay Beach. The grills will be hot, and the drinks cold as local chefs and restaurants serve up gourmet burgers, tangy chicken and ribs, tasty sides, and sweet treats, while the Anguilla National Culinary Team squares off in lively cooking and bartending mystery basket challenges. The top chef and bartender win a cash prize, bragging rights, and a career mentoring session with Malliouhana's Culinary Director Kerth Gumbs, Executive Chef Wilson Macedo, Head Chef Kelston "Sweets" Connor, and award-winning mixologist Taffy Hodge-Roland.

During the festival days, guests can learn how to transform freshly-caught fish into SALT restaurant's signature ceviche with Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla's Executive Chef Manu Calderon, go on an around-the-island progressive lunch, cook Johnny Cakes in an outdoor oven, search for the beach bar with the best rum punch in a Moke driven by local guides from Quest Experiences, and explore Anguilla's 35 square miles of natural beauty, 33 world-class beaches and 100 bespoke restaurants. Malliouhana will close out this year's ACE with a special "Sunday Funday" beach party on May 4th at Leon's at Meads Bay.

"Anguilla continues to shine as the Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination, and the Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE) is a true celebration of our island's rich epicurean heritage. Now in its fourth year, ACE 2025 will once again bring together an extraordinary lineup of local and international culinary talent, showcasing Anguilla's fresh seafood, native ingredients, and world-class hospitality. This festival not only elevates Anguilla's global reputation as a must-visit gastronomic destination but also plays a vital role in fostering the next generation of culinary stars. We are thrilled to welcome food lovers from around the world to experience the magic of our cuisine, our culture, and our unparalleled island charm," said Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism, Anguilla Tourist Board.

Anguilla Culinary Experience 2025 is made possible by these lead sponsors and partners: Platinum Partner: Malliouhana Anguilla. Gold Partner: Grands Vins de France Anguilla. Silver Partners & Sponsors (alphabetically): Altamer Luxury Villas; Anguilla Great House & Beach Resort; Anguilla Tourist Board; Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel; Cape Air; Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla; JanineConnects.com; Savi Beach Club; Sunset Homes Anguilla; Tranquility Beach Anguilla; TRUE Anguilla Magazine & TV Show; Veya Restaurant Anguilla; and Villa Alegria Anguilla. Bronze Partners & Sponsors: Boisset Collection, Cabarita Agency, DeLoach Vineyards, Elizabeth Spencer Winery, Jacala Beach Restaurant, KidzKare, National Commercial Bank of Anguilla (NCBA), Quest Experiences, Raymond Vineyards, Richardson's Car Rental Agency, Tasty's POV, Trophy Properties Caribbean, and Tropical Shipping. Anguilla Culinary Experience Supports: Anguilla Community College, Albena Lake Comprehensive School, Anguilla National Culinary Team, and Future Hospitality & Tourism Leaders of Anguilla.

Contact [email protected] with questions or to become an ACE sponsor. Visit the ACE website at https://anguillaculinaryexperience.com/ to see event details, read bios, and buy tickets. Follow @anguillaculinaryexperience on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.

About Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE): Anguilla's annual, destination-wide food and wine festival, ACE is a labor of love created in 2022 by a group of villa and restaurant owners, chefs and resort leaders who are passionate about Anguilla's bountiful seafood, fresh ingredients and authentic talent, and believe the best way to explore a country's history and culture is through its cuisine. ACE goes beyond great food and a good time; it's sharing tables and kitchens and making personal connections that linger long after the final morsel or last sip. Most importantly, ACE empowers Anguilla's next generation of rising stars by funding local culinary and hospitality programs and giving students and young Anguillian chefs the chance to learn alongside local and international guest chefs. Celebrate life with new and old friends at ACE and taste why Anguilla reigns as the Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination. Learn more at https://anguillaculinaryexperience.com/.

About Anguilla: Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it's a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.

Media Contact

Kristin Tavas, Anguilla Culinary Experience, +1 708-320-1174, [email protected], https://anguillaculinaryexperience.com/

Lily Moses, Anguilla Culinary Experience, +1 264-235-0388, [email protected], https://anguillaculinaryexperience.com/

SOURCE Anguilla Culinary Experience