Anguilla to Host the Next Anguilla Culinary Experience Epicurean Festival April 30 to May 3, 2025

During the four flavor-filled days, ACE goers can immerse themselves in the island's rich culinary traditions and enjoy seaside parties, collaborative chef dinners, beach barbeque, wine tastings, live music, mixology demonstrations, cooking classes, mystery basket competitions, a rum crawl, restaurant specials and more. There is plenty of downtime to relax on Anguilla's 33 pristine beaches and explore the friendly island's natural beauty and tranquil waters.

"The Anguilla Culinary Experience is more than just exceptional food, it's a chance to connect. It's chefs exchanging ideas and people from around the world sharing a table. Most importantly, it's giving our financial support so Anguilla's youth can pursue their dreams," said festival co-founder and Villa Alegria owner Wendy Freeman. "It has been thrilling to watch ACE grow and evolve and we look forward to building on these relationships for years to come."

This past May, the most recent ACE abounded with good company and delicious cuisine. Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club hosted a grand culinary tour of all six of its restaurants at D Richard's Steakhouse, including a walk-in dessert box and a paella station. Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel presented a barefoot beach dinner on Maundays Bay, while Four Seasons Anguilla brought Caribbean flavors to life at Bamboo Bar & Grill. Jacala Beach Restaurant partnered with Grands Vins de France and The Duckhorn Portfolio for an evening of Napa Valley wines, French fare and Caribbean flair. Guests at Savi Beach Club enjoyed dinner, a comedian and live music before joining a cabaret troupe on the dance floor. Guest Chef Zachary Engel, James Beard Award-winner and co-owner of Chicago's Michelin-starred Galit, presented a collaborative tasting menu with Chef Carrie Bogar at Veya and again at Villa Alegria. Chef brothers Xavier Rochat of Anguilla and Guest Chef Yannick Rochat, sous chef at Saison by Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO, featured indigenous flavors at a rooftop cocktail hour and oceanfront dinner at Altamer with Cape Air. At Malliouhana, guests indulged in a Rum & Chocolate Tasting experience and learned to make rum punch with a master mixologist. Anguilla Great House and NCBA hosted the closing beach barbeque where Chef Raven James Bautista of Mirabelle's and Mixologist Alvarado Gumbs of Veya took home first place in the mystery basket cooking and bartending battles. Anguilla's Quest Experiences partnered with JetSetting Families to chauffeur guests in open-air Mokes on a beach bar rum crawl.

"We are excited to welcome back visitors and culinary enthusiasts for the 2025 Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE). The ongoing success of ACE reinforces the island's legacy as a foodie's paradise and validates Anguilla being voted the Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination 2024 at this year's World Travel Awards. This festival not only celebrates our rich gastronomic heritage and the incredible talent of local and international chefs, but it also helps shape the future by supporting the next generation of Anguilla's culinary and hospitality professionals. We look forward to another unforgettable celebration of flavor, culture, and community," said Anguilla Tourist Board's (ATB) Director of Tourism, Mrs. Stacey Liburd.

The 2025 ACE schedule and chef roster will be announced soon. Visit https://anguillaculinaryexperience.com/ to sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale. Contact [email protected] to explore becoming a festival sponsor or guest chef. Follow ACE on Facebook and Instagram @anguillaculinaryexperience.

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin (SXM); and by private air, it's a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla. For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: https://ivisitanguilla.com/. Follow on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

Anguilla Accolades:

2024 World Travel Award, Caribbean's Leading Culinary Destination.

#2 Island in the Caribbean & Atlantic for Conde Nast Traveler 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

#3 Island for Travel + Leisure's 2024 World's Best Awards List in the Caribbean, Bermuda or Bahamas and the #18 island worldwide.

Meads Bay Beach voted #3 on USA Today's 10 Best Caribbean Beaches 2024 and Banana Boat's World's 50 Best Beaches 2024.

Today's 10 Best Caribbean Beaches 2024 and Banana Boat's World's 50 Best Beaches 2024. Anguilla resorts and restaurants earn awards and top rankings across multiple categories year after year.

