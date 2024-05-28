Anil Kommineni, industry expert from Microsoft, Amazon, and Freshworks, joins Zenoti as Senior VP of Engineering

Software veteran brings 25-plus years of SaaS experience to drive innovation for the beauty and wellness software leader

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti, the industry leader powering nearly 30,000 beauty and wellness businesses with SaaS software for salons, spas, medspas, and fitness centers, today announced the appointment of Anil Kommineni as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Kommineni, a software industry leader with 25-plus years of experience, will spearhead next-gen innovations in the Zenoti platform.

With an extensive background spanning CRM, SaaS, and enterprise software, Kommineni is known for his expertise in developing scalable, customer-centric products. His leadership positions Zenoti to accelerate growth for beauty and wellness businesses.

Kommineni's career includes transformative contributions at Amazon, Teradata R&D Labs, and a significant tenure at Microsoft in Redmond. At Freshworks, he built an engineering organization of over 250 employees, and his stint as the head of engineering and CTO at InfinityLearn shows his prowess in the ed-tech startup space.

"Anil's appointment speaks to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. His deep engineering expertise and customer-centric philosophy align perfectly with our mission," said Neal Singh, President and COO of Zenoti. "I'm confident that Anil's leadership will help us develop groundbreaking solutions for our customers."

Eager to contribute to Zenoti's growth trajectory, Kommineni shares, "Zenoti's dedication to innovation and customer success echoes my professional ethos. I am excited to build upon the team's strong foundation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

As Zenoti continues to lead with growth-focused solutions, Kommineni's appointment signals the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in the beauty and wellness industry.

About Zenoti

With the industry's most complete end-to-end, growth-focused software platform, Zenoti helps nearly 30,000 beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses across 50+ countries find their greatness. The choice of top salons, spas, medical spas, and fitness centers, Zenoti helps ambitious brands grow their business, elevate the guest experience, engage their talented staff, and work more efficiently than ever.

Business owners, managers, and staff use Zenoti to seamlessly run every aspect of their business, both online and in person. Zenoti provides a single solution that includes online appointment booking, POS, CRM, employee management and engagement, inventory management, built-in marketing programs, and more. Zenoti is also the force behind the industry's premier live event, Innergize, which hosted more than 600 business leaders and innovators in 2023 and will be held in Las Vegas in 2024. For more about Zenoti, see zenoti.com.

Media Contact

Dawn Cassidy, Zenoti, 401-601-7237, [email protected], https://www.zenoti.com/

SOURCE Zenoti