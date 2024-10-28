Animal Agriculture Pioneer and United Animal Health Founder, John B. Swisher, Passes Away at 95

"John taught us that treating customers like family, with fairness and trust, builds lifelong relationships," said Doug Webel, Ph.D., President and CEO of United Animal Health. Post this

"John taught us that treating customers like family, with fairness and trust, builds lifelong relationships," said Doug Webel, Ph.D., President and CEO of United Animal Health. "He had amazing foresight, a unique ability to understand market needs, and an unwavering commitment to serving customers. Most of all, John was our mentor and friend. He will be dearly missed."

Mr. Swisher's innovative approach led to a constantly evolving portfolio of products that significantly improved animal health and profitability. His legacy extends beyond agriculture; he was also a respected philanthropist who supported many local and regional charities.

A Lifelong Commitment to Agriculture and Community

Born in 1929, Mr. Swisher's early life was shaped by his father's feed mill, where he developed a deep appreciation for the agriculture business. After attending the University of Illinois, he established his own feed business in Indiana. Alongside his wife, Jean, he started selling feed from an 8'x10' rented shed next to a feed mill near Sheridan. Though business was slow initially, the couple's personalized approach and dedication to learning each customer's business needs helped the company grow steadily.

As United Feeds expanded, it rebranded to JBS United to reflect a broader focus beyond feed. With an industry-first animal nutrition research division and several strategic acquisitions, the company set a new course toward enhancing animal health and nutritional science. Today, as United Animal Health, the company continues Mr. Swisher's legacy of innovation and customer-centric service.

A Lifetime of Recognition and Service

Throughout his career, Mr. Swisher earned numerous accolades for his leadership and contributions to the industry, including:

2016 August M. Watanabe Life Sciences Champion of the Year

2009 Indiana Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year

Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year 2004 Ernst & Young Indiana Master Entrepreneur and National Entrepreneur of the Year

Induction into the Indiana Business Hall of Fame in 2007

He was also the namesake of the John B. Swisher Leadership Award, which is presented annually at the World Pork Expo to honor leaders and innovators in the pork industry.

Dedicated to Philanthropy

Mr. Swisher's impact extended to his philanthropic work, supporting numerous organizations such as the Indiana Pork Producers Association, Junior Achievement, local universities and schools, Indiana FFA, first responders, the Lions Club, the American Cancer Society, the Indiana State Fair, the American Legion, and many others.

Despite his professional success, Mr. Swisher never fully retired. He remained actively involved with United Animal Health, attending meetings, contributing to business strategies, and making public appearances well into his 90s.

Details regarding services for Mr. Swisher will be announced in the coming days.

About United Animal Health

United Animal Health, founded in 1956, is a research-driven company that helps protein producers raise healthier animals to feed a growing world. United Animal Health offers livestock nutrition and health products globally through the United Animal Health or affiliate brands. To learn more, visit UnitedAnH.com.

