Animation Industry Unveils Plans for The Collision Awards - Submissions Due April 19th

"I'm most excited for the people behind the animation and motion design industry to finally have a world-class awards show designed specifically for them – and most importantly, to have those awards created and managed by the team who built The Telly Awards into a household name. Scale and gravitas matter and The Collision Awards already feel like they have both," says Stephen Price, Executive Editor of Stash Magazine, a founding Collision Awards partner.

Leading animators and executives across television, marketing, advertising, games and film will review and judge thousands of expected entries. Founding jurors include Rikke Asbjoern (Writer, Director and Executive Producer/We Lost Our Human and Pinky Malinky), Kev Cheah (Partner/ Brunswick), Justin Cone (Global Head of Communications/BUCK), Sarah Cox (Executive Creative Director/Aardman), Marge Dean (Head of Skybound Animation Studio and President/Women in Animation), Ronnie del Carmen (Co-director & writer of Pixar's Inside Out), Melinda Dilger (Executive Producer & Consultant), Everett Downing (Creator and Executive Producer/My Dad the Bounty Hunter), Suresh Eriyat (Founder and Creative Director/Studio Eeksaurus Productions), Maureen Fan (Chief Executive Officer/Baobab Studios), Angela Foster (Executive Producer of Animation/Partizan), Chris Garbutt (Writer, Director and Executive Producer/We Lost Our Human and Pinky Malinky), Jinko Gotoh (Producer/Finding Nemo), Jay Grandin (Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director/Giant Ant), Jorge Gutierrez (El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Maya and the Three), Patrick Harpin (Creator and Executive Producer/My Dad the Bounty Hunter), Emily Ann Hoffman (Filmmaker/Animator/Artist), Julie Lockhart (Co-Founder and President of Production/Locksmith Animation), Michael Knapp (Production Designer/Blue Sky Studios and Hornet), Ulysse Malassagne (Director and Co-Founder/Studio La Cachette), Sylvain Marc (Production Designer, Character Designer, Illustrator), Andrew Millstein (Co-Head/Annapurna Animation), Mike Moloney (Founder and Executive Creative Director/Art&Graft), Gilles Monteil (Animation Expert/Ubisoft), Ramsey Naito (President/Paramount Animation and President/Nickelodeon Animation), Kevin Parry (Stop-Motion Animator), Miles Perkins (Business Development/Epic Games), Troy Quane (Director/Nimona), Claire Renton (Animation Director/Ludo Studio), Phil Rynda (Director of Original Animation/The Pokemon Company International), Orion Tait (Founder and Chief Creative Officer/Residence), Fred Volhuer (Co-Founder/Atlas V Group) and Julian Wilton (Creative Director/Massive Monster Games).

"I really want to contribute to the recognition and reward of talent and quality work in our field," says Sarah Cox, Executive Creative Director and a member of the Board of Directors at renowned studio, Aardman.

Organizers have tapped Netflix veteran Randeep Katari as General Manager. A 15-year industry stalwart, Katari has worked as a creative executive and story artist for leading companies such as Walt Disney Animation Studios, Blue Sky Studios, Nickelodeon, NBC/Universal, Rough Draft, and Passion Pictures. As a writer/artist, he has worked for Google, Facebook and Activision-King. He served as Head of Story for Axis Animation/Timeless Pictures' first feature for Netflix, and most recently served as a Creative Manager at Netflix, overseeing Animated Film and Series.

"Helping lead an organization that's dedicated to celebrating animation, motion design and the community of creatives within it allows us to spotlight undiscovered stories and underrecognized talents all around the world. The Collision Awards is collaborating with leaders in the industry to set a standard of excellence and share how animation can inspire, connect and entertain on a truly global scale," says Katari.

The Collision Awards is being supported by the executives behind the annual The Telly Awards, an award "honoring excellence in video and television across all screens," since 1979. With over 12,000 annual entries, The Telly Awards has seen the vast amount of remarkable work being done by talented people working specifically in animation across industries and realized there was a critical need and opening for this kind of recognition.

The awards will honor work by studios, production companies, brands, agencies and individuals with a varied list of categories specifically focused on the intersection of creativity and technical skills unique to this community and inclusive of everyone working in the medium of animation and motion design. The awards appreciate how an entire industry and community can benefit when the best work and talent are credibly recognized by its members and beyond.

Winners of the inaugural The Collision Awards will be announced in July, 2024. Call for entries are now open. The final entry deadline is April 19. Complete details on the submission process are available at https://collisionawards.com.

ABOUT THE COLLISION AWARDS:

The Collision Awards is the first global and holistic platform solely dedicated to honoring excellence in Animation and Motion Design in all its forms. Launching in partnership with various industry leaders, our mission is to establish a holistic platform that celebrates the unique and incomparable creativity and technical talent in Animation and Motion Design across Marketing & Communications, Commercials, Television, Film, Experiential, Games & XR. We recognize how an entire industry and community can benefit when the best work and talent are credibly recognized by its community and beyond. Follow @collisionawards for more details.

