Anita Mummert and Brad Millett Honored as 2025-2026 Adobe Analytics Champions

"Anita and Brad exemplify what it means to lead with insight and empathy," said Brian McIntosh, Chief Consulting Officer for BlastX Consulting. "Their recognition as Adobe Champions validates the kind of talent our clients rely on every day as they evolve and build exceptional customer experiences that inspire with an impact that lasts."

As Adobe describes it, Champions "lead the way" by sharing knowledge, elevating their peers, and shaping the future of customer experience. For BlastX Consulting, having two leaders honored in this global program demonstrates our continued role as a partner organizations trust to unlock the full potential of Adobe Experience Cloud and beyond.

Eric Matisoff, Analytics & Data Science Evangelist at Adobe, added:

"Adobe Champions represent the very best of the analytics and experience community. Anita and Brad have consistently demonstrated the expertise and leadership that empower organizations to maximize value from their data and deliver customer experiences that stand out. We're excited to see the impact they'll continue to make as Champions."

This recognition builds on last year's honor for Anita Mummert and expands BlastX Consulting's presence within the Adobe Champions community—further proof, along with numerous Adobe Analytics Rockstar selections spanning more than a decade, of BlastX Consulting's leadership in analytics, personalization, and digital experience strategy.

