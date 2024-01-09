Anker SOLIX Showcases Its Latest Power Innovations at CES 2024

During the CES 2024, visitors to the Anker SOLIX booth will experience the future of portable and home energy with the showcasing of the company's latest lineup: the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station and Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Solution.

During the event, visitors to the Anker SOLIX booth will experience the future of portable and home energy with the showcasing of the company's latest lineup: the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station and Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Solution.

Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station

Designed for outdoor activities, the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus is the ultimate companion to illuminate campsites and power outdoor adventures with its three modes of professional camping lighting, ensuring peace of mind as the sun sets. The versatility of the SOLIX C800 Plus is unmatched, featuring a 39.3-inch (100cm) retractable pole that effortlessly transitions into a hanger, tripod, or a selfie stick, allowing users to maximize space while camping.

With its 1600-watt output via SurgePad™ and a substantial 768Wh capacity, the SOLIX C800 Plus stands ready to power up to 10 devices simultaneously including electric stoves, coffee makers, kettles, and other camping appliances, making outdoor experiences even more comfortable. And with HyperFlash™ technology, the C800 Plus can fully recharge in just 58 minutes when connected to a wall outlet, or in just under three hours when paired with solar panels outputting up to 300 watts.

The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station will be available on Anker.com and Amazon later in Q1 2024.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station

Selected as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honorees, the Anker SOLIX F3800 is the industry's first portable power station to feature AC coupling and support home solar power cycling when paired with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel. This innovation provides users with not only a backup battery, but also an accessible home power solution. The F3800 delivers impressive 6000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output, enabling it to simultaneously plug-in high-energy devices while powering everything else that runs at 120V.

In addition, the AC output power can be elevated up to 12,000W when two F3800 devices are combined. The F3800 boasts a massive 3.84kWh battery capacity to power users' needs. With its expandable form factor, users can customize their power storage needs with up to 53.76kWh when combining two F3800s and up to 12 additional expansion batteries, providing up to two weeks of home backup power.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 provides a clean and quiet alternative solution to gas generators, capable of powering an entire home, including RVs. Electric vehicles can also be charged without the need for additional grounding accessories. This means EV users can connect their vehicle's charging cable directly to the Anker F3800, providing a convenient charging solution at home, even when the power is out. The F3800's suitcase design allows the unit to be rolled from place to place and includes a stowable handle as well as large wheels, making it ideal to bring power to places where options are scarce.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station raised over $5.8MM in crowdfunding, making it the most funded project in the Design & Tech category in 2023 on Kickstarter.com. The Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station will be available for retail purchase starting January 9 in the United States on Anker.com and Amazon for $3,999 with a special discount starting at $3,499. The Home Power Panel will be available later in Q1 2024.

Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Solution

The Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Solution is a revolutionary addition to Anker's lineup of advanced home energy devices. Designed with precision engineering and cutting-edge technology, the X1 is set to redefine backup power for homes. Boasting a compact and modular design that seamlessly blends with any home decor, the X1 allows users to customize their system and provides flexible capacity from 5kWh to 180kWh and power from 3kW to 36kW. Users benefit from the ability to augment their system's capacity without compromising on energy efficiency by combining older and newer batteries. In the event of a battery pack malfunction, the system's auto-isolation feature ensures that charging can continue safely and its innovative energy optimization ensures each battery pack operates independently, boosting attainable energy by as much as to 5%.

The X1 provides extraordinary off-grid capabilities. If there's a risk of a power outage, users are protected with Auto Backup Mode recharging the battery. When an outage occurs, the Anker SOLIX X1 switches to backup power in under 20ms, providing a stable power supply by forming a micro-grid with the PV panels. InfiniPower™ provides great thermal performance, enabling the X1 to continuously supply power at 1.1× the rated power output.

The X1 is also designed to operate under extreme conditions. It can charge and discharge without derating from -4°F to 131°F and has a NEMA Type 4 assembly ingress rating.

The Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Solution will be available later in 2024.

The Anker SOLIX Solarbank E1600, also selected as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honorees, is designed for the European market to sit on a user's balcony, allowing consumers to maximize their solar power collection by storing electricity generated from solar panels.

The E1600, along with the newly released Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, will also be showcased at the booth -- Hall Location, Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 2 Zone A-D. Booth Number, 51255.

About Anker SOLIX

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at anker.com/anker-solix

