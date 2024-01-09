Anker SOLIX To Launch the F3800 Portable Power Station - The Most Accessible Home Power Solution

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is more than a portable power station. With its groundbreaking AC coupling feature, it stands alone on the market by offering our customers a level of versatility and convenience that transforms the way we think and approach energy storage. Post this

"The Anker SOLIX F3800 is more than a portable power station. With its groundbreaking AC coupling feature, it stands alone on the market by offering our customers a level of versatility and convenience that transforms the way we think and approach energy storage." said Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker and Anker SOLIX. "The F3800 continues to demonstrate Anker's commitment to redefining energy independence for consumers."

Impressive Power Output and Large Battery Capacity

The F3800 boasts a massive 3.84kWh battery capacity to handle users' power needs. With its expandable form factor, users can customize their power storage needs with up to 53.76kWh when combining two F3800s and 12 additional expansion batteries, providing up to two weeks of home backup power. To combine two F3800 devices, users can simply use the Anker SOLIX Double Power Hub or connect both devices to the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel.

The F3800 offers 6000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output, enabling it to simultaneously power high-energy devices. The AC output power can be elevated up to 12,000W when two F3800s are combined.

Anker's proprietary InfiniPower™ technology is combined with EV-class Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries that can last up to 3,000 charging cycles. The F3800 integrates ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system, and an impact-resistant structural exterior. These features ensure that the F3800 can last for as long as 10 years, even with everyday usage.

Home Power System

The Anker SOLIX F3800 can function as both a home power backup system and a whole home power system. As a backup system, homeowners can keep their essential appliances running during a power outage. Users can easily connect the F3800 to an inlet box and a transfer switch and then manually transition the power supply for up to 10 distinct circuits on the transfer switch to the F3800, ensuring power availability during a blackout.

In the United States, the F3800 Portable Power Station can also work with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel, allowing users to build a whole home power system supporting AC coupling. The F3800 is designed to interact simultaneously with the grid and grid-tier solar power system, efficiently managing and delivering power to the home's main load center. Additionally, it offers three power modes, ensuring adaptability and reliability for the homeowner's energy needs:

Self-consumption mode: The SOLIX Home Power Panel can monitor power production from both the rooftop solar system and the grid. Consequently, the F3800 can be recharged with excess solar energy and used to supply electricity to the home during a low solar power situation.

Time-of-use mode: Through the Anker App, users can program specific intervals for peak and off-peak electricity usage. The F3800 can power homes during peak times and recharge during off-peak times to save on electricity bills.

Automatic backup mode: In case of a blackout, the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel will automatically switch to the F3800 as the power source to supply up to 12 circuits connected to the backup load center.

Power Everything On The Go

While traveling, users can simply plug the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station into an RV's power inlet to run all RV appliances at the same time. Electric vehicles can also be charged without the need for additional grounding accessories. This means EV users can connect their vehicle's charging cable directly to the Anker F3800, providing a convenient charging solution at home, even when the power is out.

And for the ultimate flexibility, the F3800 can be transported with ease between rooms and outdoors on rugged terrain thanks to its "suitcase design," which features handles at the top and bottom of the power station and large wheels.

Quiet and Sustainable

The Anker SOLIX F3800 provides a clean alternative to traditional generators, emitting no harmful fumes and operating at a low noise level. Its ability to use solar power for complimentary recharging also offers a clean, and renewable energy option, reducing energy dependence on traditional power sources.

Price & Availability

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station will be available for retail purchase starting January 9 in the United States on Anker.com and Amazon for $3,999 with a special discount starting at $3,499 .

in on Anker.com and Amazon for with a special discount starting at . Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station and Anker SOLIX BP3800 Expansion Battery bundle will be available starting January 9 in the United States on Anker.com and Amazon for $6,498 with a special discount starting at $4,799 .

in on Anker.com and Amazon for with a special discount starting at . The Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station and Transfer Switch bundle (Backup Solution) will be available starting January 9 in the United States on Anker.com and Amazon for $4,598 with a special discount starting at $3,999 .

The Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel and Anker SOLIX Double Hub will be available later in 2024.

Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here.

Anker SOLIX is displaying its next-generation of portable power stations and home energy solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place from January 9 to 12, 2024, in Las Vegas -- Hall Location, Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 2 Zone A-D. Booth Number, 51255.

About Anker SOLIX:

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is dedicated to developing power solutions that will provide energy independence to people worldwide. This includes modular solar battery storage systems for homes, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments, and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/power-solutions.

PR Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Brett White, Anker Innovations LLC, 1 8173208266, [email protected], www.anker.com

SOURCE Anker Innovations LLC