Ankin Law Partners With ABC 7 Chicago to Advertise Legal Services During Weather Broadcasts Featuring Cheryl Scott

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2025 August 7th, 2025

/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ankin Law has launched a strategic advertising partnership with ABC 7 Chicago (WLS-TV) to promote its legal services during the station's weather broadcasts, including segments featuring popular meteorologist Cheryl Scott.

The advertising campaign positions Ankin Law's messaging alongside ABC 7's trusted weather coverage, reaching viewers during one of television's most-watched segments.

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago, making it an ideal platform for Ankin Law to connect with potential clients throughout the metropolitan area. The station's weather segments consistently draw high viewership, particularly during Chicago's unpredictable weather patterns.

"By partnering with ABC 7 Chicago during these trusted weather segments, we're able to connect with community members who may need legal assistance," said Howard Ankin.

ABC 7 Chicago has maintained its position as the market leader in local news, with a 218% advantage at 4 p.m. over its nearest competitor, a 144% advantage at 5 p.m., a 163% advantage at 6 p.m. and a 70% advantage at 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. This dominant viewership provides Ankin Law with extensive reach across the Chicago metropolitan area.

The weather segment partnership represents a strategic approach to legal advertising, connecting with viewers during routine daily viewing habits rather than traditional commercial breaks. Weather forecasts are among the most consistently viewed television content, making them valuable real estate for advertiser partnerships.

Meteorologist Cheryl Scott joined ABC7 Eyewitness News, Chicago's #1 station for news, in December 2014 and has become a familiar face to Chicago-area viewers seeking reliable weather information. She has built a strong following among Chicago viewers with her accurate forecasting and engaging presentation style. Her presence during the weather segments adds credibility and viewer engagement to the advertising partnership.

The advertising campaign is designed to increase awareness of Ankin Law's legal services while viewers are engaged with trusted local news content. By integrating with weather broadcasts, the firm aims to build brand recognition and establish trust with potential clients through association with ABC 7's established credibility.

ABC 7 Chicago's weather coverage is particularly valuable during Chicago's diverse weather patterns, from severe winter storms to summer thunderstorms, ensuring consistent viewership throughout the year. This provides Ankin Law with year-round exposure to the station's substantial audience.

The partnership reflects evolving trends in legal advertising, where law firms seek to connect with potential clients through trusted media partnerships rather than traditional advertising methods. By aligning with ABC 7's weather broadcasts, Ankin Law positions itself as a reliable resource for legal services within the community.

Ankin Law Is Injury Law Made Personal

Ankin Law has become one of the most recognized personal injury law firms in Illinois. The firm emphasizes "Injury Law Made Personal", a track record of success, and deep roots in the Chicago community. With a reputation for delivering results for injury victims, the firm continues to prioritize clear, consistent messaging in channels that resonate with everyday people.

About ABC 7 Chicago

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news and comprehensive coverage to the Chicago metropolitan area.

