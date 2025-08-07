Ankin Law Partners With WDRV 97.1 The Drive to Bring Legal Answers to Chicago Radio Listeners

Ankin Law has joined forces with WDRV 97.1 "The Drive" to make legal knowledge more accessible to the people of Chicagoland. As part of an innovative new radio advertising campaign, Chicago's own personal injury attorney Howard Ankin is now a regular voice on The Sherman & Tingle Show, answering real legal questions from real people.

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ankin Law has joined forces with WDRV 97.1 The Drive to make legal knowledge more accessible to the people of Chicagoland. As part of an innovative new radio advertising campaign, Chicago's own personal injury attorney Howard Ankin is now a regular voice on The Sherman & Tingle Show, answering real legal questions from real people.

The unique partnership with WDRV is rooted in Ankin Law's "Hey Howard" campaign, which delivers straightforward answers to common legal questions from Chicago-area residents. The concept behind the commercials comes from over 50 video FAQs on the website where a viewer asks Howard a legal question.

During the radio show, WDRV hosts Brian Sherman and Steve Tingle scan news articles across the country and take calls from listeners. Listeners of 97.1 The Drive are encouraged to call into the show with their own legal questions—whether about car accidents and personal injury claims, trending legal issues, or even whether a prank could land someone in jail. After the questions come in, Sherman and Tingle pick up the phone and call Howard.

Howard Ankin responds with candid, practical legal advice delivered through recorded audio segments that air during the show. It's a fresh, direct way to connect legal insights with people who may not otherwise know where to turn for help. The partnership with WDRV is new, and Ankin Law hopes to hear more from listeners as the relationship continues.

"We're here to make legal guidance accessible, approachable, and relevant to the everyday issues people face," said Howard Ankin. "Whether someone was rear-ended on the Eisenhower, injured on a construction site, or wants to know if their neighbor's prank crossed a legal line, we're here to help."

The new campaign has already gained traction with listeners, thanks to its down-to-earth tone and informative, yet entertaining segments. In addition to airing legal Q&A responses, Ankin Law is also running a series of commercials throughout the day on 97.1 The Drive. The "Hey Howard" commercials are designed to engage the community and raise awareness about legal rights and resources.

This collaboration is part of Ankin Law's broader commitment to serving the legal needs of the Chicago community—on the airwaves, online, and in court.

Ankin Law Is Injury Law Made Personal

Based in Chicago, Ankin Law is a personal injury firm with more than 100 attorneys and staff members and over a century of combined legal experience. The firm represents victims of car accidents, workplace injuries, medical malpractice, mass torts, and other civil claims. Known for its client-first approach and strong community presence, Ankin Law lives its motto—Injury Law Made Personal—by combining deep legal knowledge with warmth and accessibility.

About WDRV 97.1 The Drive

WDRV is one of Chicago's most popular classic rock stations. Home to The Sherman & Tingle Show, the station reaches a wide audience of local listeners through its relatable hosts, smart programming, and community-forward messaging.

Media Contact

Eric Revels, Ankin Law, 1 312-600-0000, [email protected], https://ankinlaw.com/

SOURCE Ankin Law