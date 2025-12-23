Ankin Law Sponsors Operation Cover Chicago Toy Giveaway

For decades, Ankin Law has stood with Chicago families when they need help the most. - Howard Ankin, Founder of Ankin Law Post this

"For decades, Ankin Law has stood with Chicago families when they need help the most," said Howard Ankin, Founder of Ankin Law. "Supporting Operation Cover Chicago is about more than toys. It's about showing up for our communities, strengthening neighborhoods, and reminding families that they are not alone."

Operation Cover Chicago is powered by a coalition of sponsors and partners. The event reflects Ankin Law's long-standing commitment to community advocacy beyond the courtroom. While the firm is widely recognized for representing injured individuals and families throughout Chicago, its mission also includes investing time and resources into initiatives that strengthen the city as a whole.

Operation Cover Chicago organizers encourage families and community members to attend and participate in this holiday effort aimed at spreading hope, dignity, and goodwill throughout Chicago neighborhoods.

For more information about Ankin Law and its community initiatives, visit ankinlaw.com.

