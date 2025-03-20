Ankit Sharma joins Kodiak Solutions as the company's first Chief Technology Officer

"Ankit brings first-rate leadership qualities, technical skills and experience developing sophisticated, healthcare-focused analytics platforms to our team." -- Kodiak CEO Derek Bang. Post this

Sharma has been a leader at several companies serving healthcare revenue cycle management teams over the past decade and a half. "I'm thrilled to join Kodiak at this pivotal time," he said. "With its market-leading presence and reputation for excellence and innovation in healthcare finance, Kodiak is uniquely positioned to drive industry-wide impact. I look forward working with the talented team at Kodiak to accelerate innovation for our clients and the industry."

Sharma joined Kodiak from Millennia, a patient payment solution for healthcare provider organizations. Sharma had served as Millenia's CTO since 2023 after joining the company in 2021 as Chief data and analytics officer.

Prior to that, Sharma was the global head of product and engineering for the commercial analytics division of FinThrive, a healthcare RCM platform, and he held leadership roles at Equation, Inc., a healthcare management consulting and SaaS firm where he was responsible for developing a system-agnostic healthcare analytics platform.

Sharma earned a Master of Business Administration in information systems management from Keller Graduate School of Management and also completed an executive program in implementing machine learning in business from MIT's Sloan School of Management. Sharma received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from University of Delhi, India.

About Kodiak Solutions

Kodiak Solutions is a leading technology and tech-enabled services company that simplifies complex business problems for healthcare provider organizations. For nearly two decades as a part of Crowe LLP, Kodiak created and developed our proprietary net revenue reporting solution, Revenue Cycle Analytics. Kodiak also provides a broad suite of software and services in support of CFOs looking for solutions in financial reporting, reimbursement, revenue cycle, risk and compliance, and unclaimed property. Kodiak's 450 employees engage with more than 2,000 hospitals and 275,000 practice-based physicians, across all 50 states, and serve as the unclaimed property outsourcing provider of choice for more than 2,000 companies. To learn more, visit our website.

Media Contact

Vince Galloro, Kodiak Solutions, 1 (312) 625-2137, [email protected], https://www.kodiaksolutions.io/

SOURCE Kodiak Solutions