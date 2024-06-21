Ankle & Foot Surgery, LLC Joins Beyond Podiatry Family in Elks Grove Village, IL

The new partnership expands superior foot and ankle care to communities across Greater Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ankle & Foot Surgery, LLC, an experienced and highly regarded podiatry practice based in Elk Grove Village, is proud to announce its merger with Beyond Podiatry. This strategic partnership aims to enhance patient care and expand podiatric services within the community.

Quote from John Moroney, CEO of Beyond Podiatry:

"We are thrilled to welcome Ankle & Foot Surgery, LLC to the Beyond Podiatry family. This merger represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, enabling us to provide exceptional podiatric care to even more patients. The expertise and dedication of Dr. Paul R. Lucas, Dr. Vincenzo Palmieri, and Dr. Amanda Bozich align perfectly with our commitment to patient-centered care. We look forward to this collaboration's positive impact on our community."

Quote from Dr. Paul R. Lucas, Ankle & Foot Surgery, LLC:

"We are excited to join Beyond Podiatry and become part of a larger network dedicated to excellence in podiatric care. This partnership will allow us to continue providing the highest level of care to our patients while benefiting from the additional resources and support that Beyond Podiatry offers."

Quote from Dr. Vincenzo Palmieri, Ankle & Foot Surgery, LLC:

"Joining Beyond Podiatry is a fantastic opportunity for us to enhance our practice and deliver even better outcomes for our patients. We are committed to maintaining the same level of personalized care and attention our patients have come to expect while also leveraging the innovative approaches and comprehensive services provided by Beyond Podiatry."

With this merger, patients of Ankle & Foot Surgery, LLC can look forward to a seamless continuation of their care, enhanced access to a wider array of services, and the same compassionate treatment they have always received. The combined expertise of both practices ensures that Beyond Podiatry will continue to raise the bar for podiatric care in Elk Grove Village and beyond, bringing new and innovative services to our community.

About Ankle & Foot Surgery, LLC

Ankle & Foot Surgery, LLC is a well-established podiatry practice based in Elk Grove Village, specializing in comprehensive foot and ankle care. With years of experience and a patient-centric approach, they are dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for their patients.

About Beyond Podiatry: Beyond Podiatry is a leading network of podiatric specialists committed to delivering exceptional care through innovative treatments and personalized patient experiences. Their mission, "Creating Hope through Healthcare," is to better serve the health and well-being of the communities and patients they serve by offering comprehensive and accessible podiatric services.

Media Contact

John Moroney, Beyond Podiatry, 1 312-952-1848, [email protected], https://www.beyond-podiatry.com

SOURCE Beyond Podiatry