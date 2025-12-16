Ankored Partners with Players Health to Streamline Youth Sports Compliance

"Partnering with Ankored allows us to support organizations with solutions that remove administrative barriers and strengthen real-time compliance. This is a meaningful step forward in creating safer environments where athletes can thrive." said Lisa McCoy, AVP of Athlete Safety at Players Health. Post this

"Ankored gives everyone in youth sports a single source of truth for real-time safety and compliance — so organizations can protect kids, reduce risk, and operate with total confidence." said Seth Lieberman, CEO at Ankored. "This partnership with Players Health is a unique opportunity to help organizations close safety gaps with a 360 degree approach. We're enabling safety-first environments for young athletes, creating trust and driving long-term participation so sport-focused organizations can scale safely and efficiently."

Youth sports organizations traditionally rely on multiple disconnected systems to manage compliance, creating confusion, delays, and risk exposure when requirements fall through the cracks. Ankored and Players Health equip leaders so they can see exactly who is cleared, what tasks are incomplete, and where action is needed before athletes step onto the field.

"As leaders in athlete safety, our priority is making compliance easier, clearer, and more actionable for every organization we support," said Lisa McCoy, AVP of Athlete Safety at Players Health. "Partnering with Ankored allows us to support organizations with solutions that remove administrative barriers and strengthen real-time compliance. This is a meaningful step forward in creating safer environments where athletes can thrive."

About Ankored

At Ankored, we simplify how youth sports organizations keep players safe and manage risk—so they can focus more on the game. Guardians, coaches, and program administrators benefit from an intuitive workflow that collects and organizes all state- and sport-specific compliance requirements. With a connected ecosystem for registration, background checks, training, and more, sports organizations gain a unified view of their safety-related information. The result? Fewer safety blind spots, less volunteer drop-off, zero system circumvention. Less Paper. More Play. www.ankored.com

About Players Health

Players Health is a sport and fitness safety and risk management company providing risk management services, and insurance products to sport and fitness organizations to empower them to stay ahead of their ever-changing safety, insurance and compliance responsibilities. Working towards establishing the safest environment for all athletes to play the sports they love, Players Health views the health and safety of athletes as a priority in today's sports landscape. For more information, visit www.playershealth.com.

