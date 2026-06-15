Ann Marie Klotz, Ph.D., Named Next Pacifica President in Pacifica's 50-Year History

Dr. Klotz's appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Pacifica's evolution as the Institute expands access to its distinctive educational mission through innovative online and hybrid learning models. Post this

Dr. Klotz's appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Pacifica's evolution as the Institute expands access to its distinctive educational mission through innovative online and hybrid learning models and advances the application of depth psychology to the pressing cultural, social, ecological, and leadership challenges of the 21st century. Her experience and mission-centered leadership aligns closely with Pacifica's vision for its next fifty years.

"Pacifica has always been a place where scholarship and soul meet in meaningful ways. As we welcome Dr. Klotz, the Board is excited for a future that honors our extraordinary history while embracing new opportunities for expanded impact. We are confident this next chapter will continue to serve students and the broader community with depth, integrity and purpose," said Nancy Furlotti, Board Chair.

Dr. Klotz most recently served as Vice President for Development, Enrollment, and Student Success at Naropa University, where she provided executive leadership for recruitment, retention, fundraising, and student success initiatives. During her tenure, the university increased enrollment by 30 percent over three years, significantly improved student retention, doubled annual fundraising totals from $2 million to $4 million, and successfully launched a university-wide 50th Anniversary campaign.

Through her senior leader roles at The New School, Radford University, and the New York Institute of Technology, Dr. Klotz developed extensive expertise in crisis management, global campus operations, and institutional growth across both public and private universities.

"Education has the power not only to transform careers, but also to improve and enhance our communities," said Dr. Klotz. "Pacifica's commitment to depth psychology, creativity, and human development speaks to what the world most needs right now. I am honored to join this extraordinary community and look forward to helping steward Pacifica's next chapter with humility, courage, and care."

A first-generation college student originally from Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Klotz earned her bachelor's degree from Grand Valley State University, master's degrees from Michigan State University and DePaul University, and a Ph.D. in Curriculum Studies and Educational Leadership from DePaul University. Her doctoral research focused on the leadership trajectories and leadership styles of female university presidents.

Dr. Thyonne Gordon, Interim President, reflected on the transition saying, "Leadership is never simply about preserving an institution but, preparing it for its next chapter. I am proud of the work we have done in the interim to strengthen Pacifica's foundation and am confident that under Dr. Klotz's leadership, Pacifica will continue to evolve with courage, vision and deep care for the community it serves."

Dr. Klotz will be inaugurated in January 2027 as part of Pacifica Graduate Institute's year-long 50th Anniversary celebration, honoring five decades of scholarship, creativity, and transformative education while marking the beginning of a new chapter of innovation, global engagement, and expanded impact for the Institute's next fifty years.

Details about an upcoming Meet the President Town Hall for the entire Pacifica community will be announced soon.

About Ann Marie Klotz, Ph.D.

Dr. Klotz is a veteran higher education leader with more than twenty years of experience helping students, institutions, and communities thrive. Her work focuses on expanding educational opportunities, strengthening organizational effectiveness, and creating pathways for individuals to build lives of meaning, purpose, and impact.

A first-generation college student, Dr. Klotz earned her B.A. from Grand Valley State University; M.A. degrees from Michigan State University and DePaul University; and received her Ph.D. in Curriculum Studies and Educational Leadership from DePaul University. Her doctoral research examined the career trajectories and leadership styles of female university presidents. Her professional experience includes senior leadership roles at Naropa University, The New School, Radford University, and the New York Institute of Technology.

About Pacifica Graduate Institute

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school in Santa Barbara, California, offering master's and doctoral programs in psychology, humanities, and mythological studies. For nearly fifty years, Pacifica has remained dedicated to its mission of "tending soul in and of the world."

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Pacifica Graduate Institute, 1 (805) 969-3626, [email protected], pacifica.edu

SOURCE Pacifica Graduate Institute