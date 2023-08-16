Ann Milburn announces the release of 'Hey Mom, I'm Home'

A successful kid at school who cannot escape the emotional pain caused by his alcoholic mother learns that asking for help may be his only way out

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 40 years teaching, Ann Milburn had observed students who lived in homes with alcohol and drug abuse. She wants to give them an opportunity to find what they could do, and not feel alone, as they dealt with adult's decisions and it is for this reason she now releases "Hey Mom, I'm Home!" (published by Archway Publishing).

Tucker, a 13-year-old boy finds success at school but is troubled by his mother's alcoholism. His teacher becomes a mentor and leads him to a group that helps Tucker find that he is not alone in dealing with this issue. Will his mom also find the courage and strength to challenge the addiction?

"This book brings a topic not readily discussed to the forefront. Our society tends to look the other way, instead of bringing the topic up for discussion while the children are affected in a variety of ways. Some ideas as to how to solve some of life's problems are presented to give a starting place for solutions. It doesn't promise solving the issue quickly but advises that this is a long-term problem," Milburn says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Milburn answered, "I'd like for students read the book to find the idea that they are not alone in dealing with this topic. I'd like adults who share this book to get a possible way to help guide youngsters."

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846271-hey-mom-im-home to get a copy.

"Hey Mom, I'm Home!"

By Ann Milburn

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 86 pages | ISBN 9781665744010

E-Book | 86 pages | ISBN 9781665744003

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ann Milburn is a retired reading teacher in elementary schools, with 40 years of service. She lives in Central Florida with a longtime friend and her toy poodle. She has a daughter and two grandchildren. Her passions are reading and writing and she enjoys kayaking and pickle ball. She is originally from Kentucky where she learned from her parents to be kind and to work hard.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, [email protected], www.archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE Archway Publishing