Ann Sacks San Antonio Showroom To Open In Alamo Heights

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANN SACKS, an industry leader in luxury tile and stone, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of ANN SACKS San Antonio, 5941 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX 78209, phone number (210) 451-6007. Located approximately five miles from thriving downtown San Antonio in trendy Alamo Heights, ANN SACKS San Antonio will be open in early February 2024 and offers customers a new way to experience tile and stone in a service-oriented, interactive environment.

ANN SACKS has an already established its presence in Texas with showrooms in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Known for its diverse assortment of boutiques, upscale dining, galleries, and other one-of-a-kind haunts has made Alamo Heights a 'must stop' shopping destination and the neighborhood a natural choice for ANN SACKS' newest location in the Lone Star State.

ANN SACKS San Antonio features a new studio concept with a curated selection of ANN SACKS' best sellers. "The showroom is where we connect most deeply with our customers," said DeeDee Gundberg, chief designer, ANN SACKS. "We heighten that connection by offering our clients a way to connect with our products and brands in a way they will not anywhere else. This was the foundation upon which the entire concept was built and now comes to the San Antonio marketplace."

ANN SACKS San Antonio is a hardworking surfaces destination with 2,000 sq. ft. of product featured, many exclusive to ANN SACKS, that range from its MADE by ANN SACKS collections of in-house, bespoke designs to its globally sourced tile and stone from independent artists, designers, and vendors. Presented in a gallery-like setting, the thoughtful floor plan is pivotal to the showroom design and strategically laid out for visitors to access and easily engage with the products. The active, welcoming environment will offer all the tools – along with an experienced sales staff – to seamlessly take a project from concept to reality down to the smallest detail.

As a proud member of the KOHLER® family of brands, ANN SACKS® offers a curated compilation of exceptional quality hard surfaces for commercial and residential installations. Since ANN SACKS' inception in 1981, product experts have traveled the world, developing a tile and stone portfolio of remarkable depth to appeal to myriad lifestyles.

With its network of 21 ANN SACKS showrooms across North America supported by an experienced team of dedicated sales associates, ANN SACKS offers an acquired body of collective works. From the MADE by ANN SACKS in-house bespoke designs to its global representation of exquisite and unique collections, many exclusive to the brand, ANN SACKS brings whole home solutions to create livable spaces of elegance and sophistication.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

