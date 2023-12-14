Ann Sacks Tile & Stone Announces STRIKE Fireplaces by Chad Dorsey February 2024 Collection Launch

Six new designs in a selection of marbles and limestones and three finishes will be exclusively offered in ANN SACKS Showrooms

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANN SACKS is pleased to announce an exclusive series of STRIKE fireplaces designed by STRIKE founder, and multi-disciplinary designer, Chad Dorsey. STRIKE fireplaces for ANN SACKS officially launches on February 22, 2024, and will be part of ANN SACKS Showrooms' product complement of ANN SACKS tile and stone; sister Kohler Luxury Brands, Robern and KALLISTA faucets, fixtures, mirrors, and vanities; and assortment of tabletop and bathroom accessories. The collection, which ranges from classic to contemporary in scope, features six fireplaces – Augusto, Alessio, Stella, Gemma, Bella, and Enzo – will be offered in a sophisticated selection of figured marbles and earthy limestone choices, and three finish options.

Always exploring ways to bring the unexpected to its clientele, ANN SACKS found Chad Dorsey's STRIKE designs an opportunity to heighten its showroom portfolio in a unique way and build upon its whole home solutions. "STRIKE fireplaces have a bespoke air that was immediately appealing to ANN SACKS," said DeeDee Gundberg, Chief Designer – ANN SACKS. "We also appreciated Chad's fresh approach to his designs. The fireplaces are not easy to fabricate or duplicate, and the finishes are divine. The forms engage the eye with surfaces that are tactile to the hand and organically rich in detail. When paired with ANN SACKS tile or stone, customers can literally create their own custom wallscape in any room."

Reaching new audiences and working with a brand that has true appreciation of craft were also important factors to Dorsey, who has made his approach to fireplace design an art form. "This partnership with ANN SACKS was a natural next step," said Dorsey. "To reach a larger audience was certainly appealing, but ANN SACKS' range of tile, stone, and slabs from across the globe was where I

saw almost limitless applications to work in concert with my designs. ANN SACKS is a leader in tile and stone, and together, I believe, we could influence the fireplace design industry from a more holistic point of view. From materials, these mediums are similar, yet very separate in their individual applications; the juxtaposition is what draws the imagination and makes it come together in an artful way. These exclusive designs can work in virtually any space with its wide, traditional to modern, appeal."

About STRIKE

Chad Dorsey creates refined interiors that balance tailored style with the spirit of modern living. Trained as an architect, his approach to every space is characterized by the relationship by architecture where proportion, light, and scale are as essential as taste and lifestyle. His aesthetic is described as "relaxed luxury" which is defined by a quiet palette, custom furnishings with handcrafted details, meaningful objects, and a true sense of the people who live there. He believes furnishings should be impactful without being overwhelming, and rooms should flow and transition seamlessly.

Creator of STRIKE, the original bespoke collection of hand carved fireplaces, launched in 2020. His eponymous design studio is based in Dallas with an outpost in Los Angeles and offers a full range of design services.

About ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc.

As a proud member of the KOHLER® family of brands, ANN SACKS® offers a curated compilation of exceptional quality hard surfaces for commercial and residential installations. Since ANN SACKS' inception in 1981, product experts have traveled the world, developing a tile and stone portfolio of remarkable depth to appeal to myriad lifestyles.

With its network of 20 ANN SACKS showrooms across North America supported by an experienced team of dedicated sales associates, ANN SACKS offers an acquired body of collective works. From the MADE by ANN SACKS in-house bespoke designs to its global representation of exquisite and unique collections, many exclusive to the brand, ANN SACKS brings whole home solutions to create livable spaces of elegance and sophistication.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations

