Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Close Largest Residential Real Estate Sale in DuPage County, Illinois This Year

I'd like to congratulate Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan on the sale of 15w181 87th Street in Burr Ridge. As you can imagine, this property required a special, very hands-on approach and they did an amazing job of both representing their client and marketing the home and property.

"This estate, set on 3.2 very private acres, was a pleasure for us to share with prospective buyers," said Ryan. "The idyllic setting features a sublime outdoor oasis with gorgeous vistas from every room of the house. Outdoor features include a stunning infinity pool with waterfalls, a pergola and multiple al fresco lounging and dining areas, deck, and sprawling tiered custom Italian stone patios, all accented with impeccable landscape design. Simply spectacular."

Fiascone added, "And the interior of the home is just as striking as the grounds and exterior. The 15,000-square-foot custom home was built in 2019. The epitome of "hotel luxury", the home seamlessly blends timeless architecture with a transitional style that features the most current amenities and technology. In addition to being happy for our client, we are happy for the buyers. They will have an amazing place to call home."

The magnificent Burr Ridge estate at 15w181 87th Street in Burr Ridge has five bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms. It has an optimal floorplan, bespoke finishes and superior craftsmanship, a sprawling first level features 12-foot ceilings. It is flooded with natural light and offers a tremendous chef's eat-in kitchen, formal living room or office, private junior guest suite with separate entrance, elegant dining room, and lavish full bar that open to the den and family room. The "Hotel Luxury" primary suite on the main floor includes a relaxing spa bath, private patio and custom closet outfitted with an island and butler's pantry. The second floor showcases three generously sized family bedrooms, well-appointed baths with on-trend finishes and a tremendous lounge with covered patio access overlooking the vast, wooded yard. It has a spectacular finished walkout basement featuring 11-foot ceilings and includes a home theater or exercise room, full second kitchen with island, powder room, great room, dining space with built-in buffet, rec room and private pool dressing area with full bath. It also has a hydraulic elevator, a whole house generator and laundry centers on all three levels. The pristine heated garage allows space for seven vehicles.

Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan are award-winning brokers. In 2022, they received the Chairman's Circle - Diamond award, placing them among the top ½ of 1% of brokers in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national network. Watch for them as hosts of the Emmy-nominated series: The American Dream TV Selling Chicago (@theamericandreamtv).

For more information or to reach Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan, please visit AFNRHomes.com. To reach Anna Fiascone, please call (630) 780-1215 or email her at [email protected]. To reach Natalie Ryan, please call (917) 952-0056 or email her at [email protected].

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

The Hinsdale office is located at 35 S Washington Street. To reach the office, please call (630) 325-7500. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

*MRED MLS, Sold, Single Family Detached, DuPage.

