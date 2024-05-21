Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Close the Largest Residential Real Estate Sale in Willowbrook, Illinois in a Decade

The $2,750,000 sale is the highest closed residential sale in Willowbrook, Illinois in a decade.

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terri Doney, managing broker of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Hinsdale office, is pleased to announce that brokers Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan sold their listing at 509 Ridgemoor Drive in Willowbrook, IL for $2,750,000 on May 3, 2024, the highest sale in the last decade in Willowbrook according to MRED."

Doney said, "Anna and Natalie are consummate professionals and did such an outstanding job marketing this special home. Their thoughtful approach, high skill level and focused attention to detail are the secrets to their success. I know their seller is thrilled with the sale and that it is a record for Willowbrook. Great job, Anna and Natalie."

Fiascone said, "Natalie and I really enjoyed working with our client to sell this unique property. It has an expansive interior with every desirable amenity and exterior that has universal appeal. We're also excited for the new owners who will no doubt enjoy this home as it is perfect for entertaining."

Ryan added, "This home truly offers everything a buyer could want. And especially heading into the summer months, one can imagine how much the pool, spa and outdoor areas are going to be enjoyed. Of course, the interior is just as grand and desirable. It was a pleasure to work on this sale."

The residence at 509 Ridgemoor Drive offers a blend of modern luxury built for living, relaxing and entertaining set on 1.2-acres. The expansive main floor includes a private office with a fireplace, an open concept chef's kitchen with eat-in hearth room, great room with dual sided fireplace and French doors that open to the pool and yard. The dining room with wine display and serene first floor primary suite boasts a fireplace, lounge area, ample closets and a luxe bath. The second floor offers four superb family bedrooms, all with ensuite baths and boutique-style walk-in closets. Exquisite beams and volume ceilings radiate warmth and gracious elegance throughout. There's also a four-car heated garage and well-appointed mudroom. The property is complimented by a charming and spacious attached coach house perfect for in-law or au pair living arrangement. The outdoor amenities include an oversized in-ground pool, separate spa with cabana, fireplace, multiple al fresco lounging and dining area, a screened sunroom, garden and generous green space.

Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan received the Chairman's Circle – Gold award in 2023, placing them among the top 2% of brokers in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national network. In August last year, the duo sold 15W181 87th Street, Burr Ridge, the 2nd highest home sale in DuPage County for $5,100,000.

Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan are award-winning brokers who serve clients in the greater west suburban communities of Chicago. For more information or to reach Anna Fiascone and Natalie Ryan, please visit AFNRHomes.com. To reach Anna Fiascone, please call (630) 336-1883 or email her at [email protected]. To reach Natalie Ryan, please call (917) 952-0056 or email her at [email protected].

The Hinsdale office is located at 35 S Washington Street. To reach the office, please call (630) 325-7500. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

