Anna Harris marks the release of 'A Patriots Voice: Under Democrat Rule

Published poetry book represents one woman's true feelings and disgust about what is happening to the United States of America under Democrat rule

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rapid deterioration of the country's values coupled with the censoring of American voices led Anna Harris to release "A Patriots Voice: Under Democrat Rule" (published by Balboa Press in February 2022).

This poetry collection represents Harris' true feelings and disgust of what she considers the rapid self-inflicted decline of the United States of America under Democrat rule.

A sample of the poem "Their Mission: Fear" reads:

We will not be ruled by fear

though it seems their mission is clear

This plight we find ourselves in is

driven by evil & sin

We look to the heavens for

strength and endurance

Hoping for change and God's reassurance

Together we stand in this difficult time

as the world watches America unwind

Stoked by hate

Fueled by fear

Feeling like the end is near

We will stand strong and weather this

storm saluting old glory

though tattered and torn

"These poems show the painful truth and we are still living it," Harris says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "To awaken the senses of all American citizens about the reality we continue to experience and to always use their voice to speak up." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838308-a-patriots-voice

"A Patriots Voice: Under Democrat Rule"

By Anna Harris

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 50 pages | ISBN 9798765225066

E-Book | 50 pages | ISBN 9798765225073

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Writing this book was extremely out of character for Anna Harris. She was in the middle of something else and just felt the need to express her thoughts through poetry.

