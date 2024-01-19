Anna Marie Presutti Named 'One Of The Most Influential Women Leaders In Hospitality'

The General Manager & Vice President of Hotel Nikko San Francisco Is Among The Visionary Women Leaders Honored By WomenWorld Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anna Marie Presutti is 'one of the most influential women leaders in hospitality,' according to WomenWorld Magazine. The General Manager and Vice President of Hotel Nikko San Francisco made history as Okura International's first female Vice President; the Japanese parent company owns & operates 79 luxury properties around Asia, Europe, N. America, and the South Pacific.

As VP & GM, Presutti oversaw the 533-room boutique hotel's $60 million renovation. The re-imagined Hotel Nikko offers spa-like amenities, five-star restaurants & entertainment, and white glove hospitality. From sushi chefs trained in Japan to Buster & Beau, the canine duo assigned to meet & greets guests, Hotel Nikko prides itself on its exceptional Japanese service and attention to detail. Mrs. Presutti - who was also recently named Chairperson of The San Francisco Travel Board for the second time - will serve as an ambassador to the city when Super Bowl LX returns in February, 2026. As the only GM in San Francisco on the U.S. travel board, Mrs. Pressutti is a passionate advocate for the city, both nationally and abroad.

Mrs. Presutti's commitment to sustainability - part of the hotel's foundational belief in a harmonious environment - extends from eco-friendly laundry practices and bamboo take-away containers, to a multi-million-dollar project on the roof converting exhaust waste into thermal energy. The Manager-in-training program she designed and implemented strategically targets Universities with the top hospitality programs, attracting a diverse slate of talent to Hotel Nikko. The 9-month program offers housing, relocation, and immersive training, as well as a Management position at the hotel upon completion.

Ms. Presutti's previous career accolades include being named one of "The Most Influential Women in the Bay Area" nine consecutive times by the San Francisco Business Times, and 'Outstanding General Manager of the Year' by the American Hotel & Lodging Association. She's also been awarded the San Francisco Hotel Council's 'Peter Goldman Award of Excellence,' and 'PCMA's Legend Award.' Prior to her time at Hotel Nikko, Ms. Presutti has held leadership positions with Kimpton, ITT Sheraton, Hilton, and Sunstone Hotel Properties. She started her hospitality career working at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fl.

