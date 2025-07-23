Anna Stallmann Communications Rebrands As Ascent Strategic Communications

"Our new name, Ascent Strategic Communications, reflects exactly what we do: we empower our clients to rise above the noise and be viewed as the clear choice in their respective endeavors," said Anna Stallmann, Founder and Managing Principal of Ascent Strategic Communications. Post this

"Our new name, Ascent Strategic Communications, reflects exactly what we do: we empower our clients to rise above the noise and be viewed as the clear choice in their respective endeavors," said Anna Stallmann, Founder and Managing Principal of Ascent Strategic Communications. "What began as a one-person vision is now powered by an incredible team of strategists, creatives, and communicators. Ascent better represents the shared ambition behind every client partnership, and our commitment to delivering clarity, confidence, and impact at every stage of the climb."

Since its founding, the firm has built a reputation for providing hands-on, relationship-driven communications strategies that go beyond check-the-box tactics. As Ascent Strategic Communications, the team will continue to offer its signature personalized approach, now with expanded capabilities and a broader vision.

The firm's integrated communications services span:

Public Relations – Smart, strategic media and reputation work, both proactive and reactive.

Creative Design – Visual storytelling and branding that bring client stories to life.

Digital Marketing – Campaigns built for conversion, connection, and measurable growth.

Strategic Brand Positioning – Clear, compelling narratives that define a brand's place in the market.

ASC's evolution and results-driven approach have earned it recognition as Charlotte Magazine's Best PR Firm in 2023 and the Charlotte Business Journal's 4th Fastest Growing Company in 2024, along with multiple Stevie and Hermes Creative Awards for standout campaigns and leadership.

Clients can expect the same trusted partnership, now with a name and identity that better reflect the agency's bold approach and ambitious trajectory. To learn more about the rebrand and explore the new website, visit www.ascentcomms.com.

About Ascent Strategic Communications

Ascent Strategic Communications (Ascent) is a Charlotte-based, woman-owned communications firm that helps clients become the clear choice for their audiences. Ascent delivers custom, strategic communications solutions tailored to each client's goals, blending expertise in public relations, digital marketing, creative design, and brand positioning to drive real, measurable impact. Learn more at ascentcomms.com or follow along on Instagram @ascentcomms. and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Mae Young, Ascent Strategic Communications, 1 7084761258, [email protected], https://ascentcomms.com/

