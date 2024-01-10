Anna Stella Named One of 2024's Most Impressive Female Founders

Anna Stella has been crowned one of the UK's most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain's 'f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100' campaign.

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anna Stella has been crowned one of the UK's most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain's 'f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100' campaign.

Anna, who founded BBSA Marketing, a global award-winning outsourcing marketing agency in 2012, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

From AI companies to female-run tradeswoman platforms and sustainable fashion designers, the f:Entrepreneur '#IAlso100' line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Indeed, Anna Stella was also awarded in 2023 with the following prestigious awards:

CEO of the Year at the Small Business Expo Awards ( USA )

) Executive of the Year at the Stevies International Business Awards ( USA )

Entrepreneur of the Year at the Globee Awards ( USA ).

On being featured in the #ialso100 lineup, Anna Stella said: "To receive this award from Small Business Britain's 'f:Entrepreneur, an organisation I admire so much, makes me totally humbled and grateful. I am beyond blessed and humbled to join the #IAlso100' community."

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

"Congratulations to Anna Stella, and each of the phenomenal women featured in this year's #IAlso100," said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

"It is so important that we call out the incredible contribution of women running businesses across the UK. As well as growing economic prosperity across the UK, they are also having a tremendous, wider positive impact on local communities too. Despite all of the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see female entrepreneurship continuing to grow and flourish in the UK, and we must do all we can to encourage and build this further."

To see the full line-up of the 100 women featured in this year's f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-top-100-bio/anna-stella/

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please contact Dan Rossi at [email protected]

About BBSA Marketing

Small company, little time? Win new clients. Hit your targets. Grow your business.

BBSA is an award-winning full-service global outsourced marketing agency that supports a wide range of companies with both strategy and marketing implementation that is cost-effective and maximizes reach.

BBSA`s monthly packages, which include solutions from marketing strategies and plans to lead generation activities, email marketing, content marketing, and social media, let you leave your marketing in the hands of award-winning experts.

Whether you're an established enterprise or a growing startup, discover flexible marketing outsourcing solutions to grow your business.

www.bbsa-marketing.com

About f:Entrepreneur

Michelle Ovens CBE set up the f:Entrepreneur Campaign, which launched on International Women's Day 2017, because of the growing sense that there should be more recognition for the amazing, multi-faceted contribution of women who run so many businesses in the UK.

The goal of the campaign is to celebrate the dynamic and inspirational businesses led by women in the UK. It is aimed at both men and women, because everyone has something to learn from these stories of challenge and success.

Through events, content and storytelling, f:Entrepreneur showcases role models to help and inspire all small businesses.

@fentrepreneuruk

https://f-entrepreneur.com/about-us/

About the #IAlso100

The f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 will celebrate and showcase amazing female entrepreneurs from all over the UK and is brought to you by the f:Entrepreneur campaign, run by Small Business Britain.

About Small Business Britain

Small Business Britain is the UK's leading champion of small businesses, supporting the UK's 5.5 million small businesses, no matter their location, their sector, or their ambition level.

Through a series of campaigns, networks, training and reports, Small Business Britain champions and informs small businesses in the UK. Committed to making entrepreneurship as inclusive as possible, it brings small business owners together to foster growth and increased confidence.

https://smallbusinessbritain.uk

Twitter: @britainsmallbiz

Facebook: @smallbusinessbritain

Instagram: britainsmallbiz

Media Contact

Dan Rossi, BBSA, 1 3025264992, [email protected], www.bbsa-marketing.com

SOURCE BBSA