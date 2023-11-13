Anna Stella Wins 2023 Stevie® Award for Women in Business

Anna Stella, Founder of global outsourcing marketing agency BBSA, has won the Stevie® Best Female Entrepreneur – Business Services – 11 to 2,500 Employee category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business award.

More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Anna Stella, BBSA, won the Best Female Entrepreneur category for 11 to 2,500 Employees.

"Vision gets the dreams started, but it takes consistency to keep going." Says Anna Stella, "The world needs more women entrepreneurs, and it's energizing to see the potential of female entrepreneurs recognized by the Stevies Awards today."

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types in 26 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About BBSA

BBSA was founded in 2012 by Anna Stella, a multi award-winning professional and academic with global marketing experience. With a strong background in services marketing, B2C, B2B, and nonprofit, Anna has a proven ability to lead marketing, business development, and product initiatives that deliver major revenue growth. Anna started her career at Volkswagen AG in Germany and has worked on over 2,100 marketing projects. For more information, visit www.bbsa-marketing.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

