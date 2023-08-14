Anna Stella Wins GOLD STEVIE® AWARD in 2023 International Business Awards

Anna Stella, Marketing Expert and Founder of outsourcing marketing agency BBSA is pleased to share her win at the prestigious International Business Awards. Anna has won the Executive of the Year in Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations at the 2023 International Business Awards.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anna Stella, Marketing Expert and Founder of outsourcing marketing agency BBSA is pleased to share her win at the prestigious International Business Awards. Anna has won the Executive of the Year in Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations.

Winners of the Stevies Awards were announced on August 14, 2023, with Anna being selected in recognition of her outstanding achievements in marketing.

Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in various categories.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - can submit nominations.

"Anna Stella has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in the marketing industry. Actions speak louder than words. Congratulations." - said the Stevies Awards' Judges.

Anna Stella was grateful: "I am very excited to win the Gold Stevies Awards. Creativity is central to great marketing work, and the BBSA marketing team works hard to improve daily. It reflects in our quality of work and our customer satisfaction ratings."

Founded in 2012 in London, England, as U.K.'s first outsourcing marketing agency, BBSA has quickly expanded in the U.S., Hong Kong, and the Virgin Islands. As BBSA continues to grow and innovate in marketing outsourcing, Anna and her team remain committed to providing exceptional services and solutions to its clients.

About BBSA Marketing

BBSA was founded in 2012 by Anna Stella, a multi award-winning professional and academic with global marketing experience. With a strong background in services marketing, B2C, B2B, and nonprofit, Anna has a proven ability to lead marketing, business development, and product initiatives that deliver major revenue growth. Anna started her career at Volkswagen AG in Germany and has worked on over 2,000 marketing projects to date. BBSA has been helping businesses grow and expand since 2012. Their legacy continues to thrive through innovative marketing – constantly creating new ways for clients to develop their business activities. Their experts in marketing work fluidly across 4 offices in 4 countries. With over 2,100 clients, they work equally well with small businesses and larger organizations. They have experience working with many key market sectors across the United States, Australia, and Europe, and we are specialized in delivering a full range of marketing services. For more information, visit www.bbsa-marketing.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

