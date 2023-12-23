Anna Stella wins the CEO Of the Year at the Best of Small Business Awards

BBSA's Founder, Anna Stella, named CEO of the Year at the Best of Small Business Awards for her visionary leadership in global marketing.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The founding leader of the Global Outsourcing Marketing Agency BBSA, Anna Stella, received the CEO of the Year Award at the Best of Small Businesses Awards. She was awarded the award in recognition of her outstanding leadership as founder and CEO of the global outsourcing marketing agency BBSA.

The Best of Small Business Awards™ is America's most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the BEST Small to Mid-Sized Business Visionaries. The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is presented by Small Business Expo (a leading Event Organizer with over 100 Successful Business Shows Produced), the Nation's BIGGEST and most attended Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show, and conference, hosted in major US cities.

"I'm proud to be recognized for our efforts in serving our clients," said Anna Stella, BBSA Founder and CEO. "This recognition from Small Business Expo is another example of the high marketing standards we hold to provide the best marketing and results possible for all our clients."

"BBSA is home to international marketing experts who have a passion for the marketing profession," continues Anna. "Our outsourcing marketing agency is a place where people have a genuine love and passion for the marketing profession. We live, breathe, and work 24/7 on marketing, and we have a professional obligation to keep our knowledge up to speed with the latest marketing and technology changes."

About BBSA

Small company, little time? Win new clients. Hit your targets. Grow your business. BBSA is an award-winning full-service outsourced marketing agency that supports a wide range of companies with both strategy and marketing implementation that is cost-effective and maximizes reach. Whether an established enterprise or a growing startup, BBSA offers flexible marketing outsourcing solutions to grow businesses. BBSA's monthly packages, which include solutions from marketing strategies and plans to lead generation activities, email marketing, content marketing, and social media, let clients leave their marketing in the hands of award-winning experts.

About Best of Small Business Awards™ by Small Business Expo

