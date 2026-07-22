AnnaBay Club wins two Double Gold Medals at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

AnnaBay Club, a Curaçao-based rum producer, has won two Double Gold Medals at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition — one of the highest distinctions in the spirits industry, awarded only when every judge unanimously scores a spirit Gold in blind tasting.
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AnnaBay Club, the Curaçao-based rum producer and maker of The Rum of Curaçao, has won two Double Gold Medals at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, organized by The Tasting Alliance. The results place Curaçao-made rum alongside some of the most celebrated spirits in the world and mark another proud moment for the island's growing reputation for quality and craftsmanship.
AnnaBay Club entered all three of its Curaçao Originals and earned a medal for each:
- AnnaBay Club Amber Rum — Double Gold Medal, 98 points
- AnnaBay Club Aged 5 Year Rum — Double Gold Medal, 97 points
- AnnaBay Club White Rum — Silver Medal
A Double Gold Medal is awarded only when every judge on a tasting panel independently awards a spirit a Gold Medal in a blind tasting, making it one of the competition's highest distinctions. Earning two Double Golds in a single competition is a significant result and reflects the strength of AnnaBay Club's Amber Rum and Aged 5 Year Rum.
"This is a very proud moment for us," said Christian Branum, Rum Maker and Managing Director at AnnaBay Club. "From the beginning, our ambition has been to create a family of rums that Curaçao could proudly call its own, and that would help put the island on the map. To get this kind of international recognition shows we're well on our way."
Produced along the shores of the St. Anna Bay in Willemstad, AnnaBay Club's range of rums is inspired by the island's history, people, and lifestyle. The Curaçao Originals are made with an additive-free approach, letting the character of the rum and the influence of island maturation take center stage.
The San Francisco result follows AnnaBay Club's recent success at The Spirits Business Rum & Cachaça Masters earlier this year, where the Curaçao Originals range also earned multiple international medals. For a growing rum producer, recognition at two of the industry's most respected competitions in the same year marks an important milestone.
For the team behind AnnaBay Club, these awards represent more than competition results. They are another step toward sharing the spirit of Curaçao with more people around the world, while continuing to invest in the island, its hospitality industry, and its growing reputation for premium local rum.
"As Curaçao continues to make its mark internationally, we're proud to play a part in telling the island's story," Branum added. "I hope these awards inspire local pride in what can be created right here on Curaçao."
AnnaBay Club rums are available across Curaçao at retailers, restaurants, and hotels, and at the AnnaBay Club Rumlocker in Punda.
About AnnaBay Club
AnnaBay Club is a Curaçao-based rum producer located in Willemstad. Created with the ambition to make The Rum of Curaçao, AnnaBay Club produces natural island rum with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and Curaçao identity. The company's Curaçao Originals range includes White Rum (unaged), Amber Rum (aged a minimum of two years), and Aged 5 Year Rum, alongside selected flavored rums, limited releases, and special editions. Awards - AnnaBay Club
About the San Francisco World Spirits Competition
The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is organized by The Tasting Alliance and is recognized as one of the world's leading spirits competitions. It brings together expert judges to evaluate spirits from around the world through a blind tasting process.
For full list of winners: https://thetastingalliance.com/events/san-francisco-world-spirits-competition
Media Contact
AnnaBay Club B.V.
Debbie Ensie
Brand Manager
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +5999 670 4848
Website: annabayclub.com
Instagram / Facebook: annabayclub
Media Contact
Debbie Ensie, AnnaBay Club, 31 +5999 670 4848, [email protected], www.annabayclub.com
Christian Branum, AnnaBay Club, 1 6027756779, [email protected], www.annabayclub.com
SOURCE AnnaBay Club
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