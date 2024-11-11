Annamarie Kooning Joins Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC as Northwest Regional Manager

Annamarie is a well-regarded member of the real estate community who supports continuing education programs in Washington and Oregon. Post this

Over the years, Kooning is and has been a member of various industry and trade associations, including COAR, SKCR, Tri-Cities, SCCAR, TPCAR, NAIOP, CCIM and CREW, among others.

Kooning holds a BBA degree in Economics from Gonzaga University and has completed Graduate-level courses in Finance from Portland State University. She is a member of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors, and a past member of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and the Seattle Chapter, and Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW).

"Our Regional Managers are the face of our business in our major markets," said Maureen H. Brown, The Exeter Group, LLC's Vice-Chair, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We expect them to project the highest level of professional expertise that we deliver in every transaction. In this sense, Annamarie is an excellent fit for The Exeter Group."

Since its inception in 2004, The Exeter Group, LLC has expanded to include three (3) primary business entities that collaborate to provide services that help investors build wealth using accepted tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies, from 1031 exchange transactions to self-directed IRA and individual 401(k) plans with an emphasis in real estate and non-traditional investments or alternative assets.

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies. Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and structures Forward, Reverse, Improvement and Zero-Equity 1031 Exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. Exeter Trust administers separate, segregated, dual-signature Qualified Trust Accounts for 1031 Exchange transactions, Self-Directed IRAs and Individual 401(k) Plans with an emphasis in non-traditional investments or alternative assets, Title Holding Trusts (Land Trusts), Specialty Holding Escrows and Custody Services. Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and acquires and holds or "parks" legal title to real property for investors' Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange transactions. Exeter Asset Services Corporation administers safe and non-safe harbor Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange strategies. You can find The Exeter Group of Companies at www.exeterco.com.

Media Contact

