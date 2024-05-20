Annapolis Town Center Announces 46,000-Square-Foot Expansion of Life Time with Eleven Pickleball Courts, Lounge & Viewing Area, and Alpha Small Group Training Space

Life Time's presence will grow to nearly 90,000 square feet; completion planned by late 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annapolis Town Center, a premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the expansion of Life Time Annapolis to include 11 indoor pickleball courts. This expansion comes as a direct response to the consumer demand expressed by both residents and guests of Annapolis Town Center and the desire of Life Time to continue bringing best-in-class programs and experiences to the community.

The project will transform the former Bed Bath & Beyond with the addition of the pickleball courts, a pickleball lounge and a viewing area, along with a new dedicated Alpha Signature Group Training space.

"We're thrilled about the expansion of Life Time Annapolis, particularly the addition of indoor pickleball courts, as it perfectly aligns with our mission to be responsive to what our community wants," stated Christi Swanson, General Manager at Annapolis Town Center.

Once complete, Life Time Annapolis will expand its presence to nearly 90,000 square feet, following its initial November 2022 opening. By repurposing a substantial vacancy once occupied by a big-box retailer, the project breathes new life into the area all designed to cater to health and wellness enthusiasts while also offering professional workspaces.

"This expansion is a phenomenal opportunity to bring our premier pickleball experience, including eleven new courts, to the area in a prime real estate space within Annapolis Town Center. This new space will quickly become a huge regional draw for everyone from avid pickleball players to those newer to the game," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer and President Club Operations. "The positive response and consumer demand expressed by our members along with the greater Annapolis community, makes this an exciting project."

Construction is set to begin later this spring with completion planned by end of year.

About Annapolis Town Center & Trademark Property Company

Annapolis Town Center serves as an entertainment destination for locals, visitors and business professionals alike, offering a relaxing, fun, and inclusive space for the Annapolis and surrounding communities. Annapolis Town Center is operated by Trademark Property Company. Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development, and institutional services of retail, multifamily, office and mixed-use properties. Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark has invested in, developed, or redeveloped 21 million square feet of mixed-use, multifamily, and retail assets worth $4.6 billion. Trademark's experienced team of more than 138 employees is currently responsible for a 16-property portfolio totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet of mixed-use and retail projects across the country. A three-decade leader in navigating the changing mixed-use real estate landscape, Trademark's purpose is to be extraordinary stewards, enhance communities and enrich lives. For more information, visit Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. For more information, visit http://www.lifetime.life or on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Tim Wright, The Cyphers Agency, 4433210030, [email protected]

SOURCE Annapolis Town Center & Trademark Property Company