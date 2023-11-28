Annapolis Town Center Welcomes Sephora Among Several New Tenants

New retailers set to open in 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annapolis Town Center, the premier shopping and entertainment destination in the heart of Annapolis, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated arrival of Sephora, along with other newly signed leases including Girlkin Lashes, Shade Store, and Toastique. These exciting additions will enhance the already exceptional retail and dining experiences available to visitors and residents.

Sephora, slated to open in 2024, is renowned for its selection of top-rated brands, beauty products, skincare essentials, and professional beauty services. Their new location will provide beauty enthusiasts in the community with access to the latest trends, makeup must-haves, and personalized beauty options.

Joining the Annapolis Town Center lineup in early 2024, Girlkin Lashes is a locally owned and operated salon providing eyelash and brow treatments that are transforming their industry with their luxurious and personalized approach. Girlkin Lashes offers clients a low-maintenance routine while enhancing their natural beauty.

Shade Store, slated to open early 2024, is a custom window treatment service that has been helping customers improve their windows with custom shades, blinds, and drapery since 1946. They handle all aspects of the process from measurement to installation.

Toastique, a health-focused eatery, opening in early 2024 is dedicated to creating delicious, nutrient-rich meals that are both satisfying and nourishing. With a menu featuring a variety of toasts, smoothies, and bowls made from the finest ingredients, Toastique is a perfect addition to Annapolis Town Center for health-conscious individuals looking for a unique experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome four of our newest retailers to the family, Sephora, Girlkin Lashes, and Toastique to Annapolis Town Center," said Christi Swanson, General Manager for Annapolis Town Center. "These additions further solidify our commitment to providing an exceptional mix of retail and dining options for our valued residents and guests."

