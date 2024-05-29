Annapolis Town Center Wins Prestigious Gold MAXI Award for Light House SHINE Station

Maryland's Top Visited Lifestyle Center honored at ICSC Global Awards Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annapolis Town Center, the #1 most visited lifestyle center in Maryland, is proud to announce that they have received the prestigious Gold MAXI Award at the 2024 International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Global Awards Ceremony for their innovative Light House SHINE Station.

The MAXI Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the retail industry, highlighting Annapolis Town Center's dedication to enhancing the shopping experience and fostering community engagement. Competition spanned all over the world, including Uruguay, Singapore, Canada, Malaysia, and China.

"The MAXI Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the shopping center industry. Being honored with a MAXI Award is deeply significant to us, not just for our efforts but as affirmation of the transformative work we were fortunate enough to bring to our community," said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Annapolis Town Center. "This award is a testament to our commitment and creativity in creating a space that not only made a difference for those in need but gave the Annapolis area a chance to help our neighbors in a meaningful way."

The Light House SHINE Station was a pop-up in partnership with the Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center. It served as both a donation space to support the organization's work and an information space for those wanting to learn more about its support services and ways to contribute. The Shine Station operated in Annapolis Town Center from September 2022 to January 2024. During this period, more than 2,500 people visited. The pop-up raised over $20,000 through gift cards and donations and more than 2,600 individuals were served through the space.

"We are beyond grateful to Annapolis Town Center for giving us this space to reach so many people in need of our services, and empower those who want to give back," said Sarah Ryan, Director of Community Engagement at Lighthouse Homeless Prevention Support Center. "1 in 3 people in Anne Arundel County can't afford adequate food, rent, or healthcare, and to us those are more than statistics, those are people and families that give meaning to what we do."

The award was presented at the ICSC Global Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19. Among the 70 finalists, Annapolis Town Center was one of 21 to win a Gold MAXI Award and one of 49 to win an award.

For more information about Annapolis Town Center, please visit https://annapolistowncenter.com.

About Annapolis Town Center & Trademark Property Company

Annapolis Town Center serves as an entertainment destination for locals, visitors and business professionals alike, offering a relaxing, fun, and inclusive space for the Annapolis and surrounding communities. Annapolis Town Center is operated by Trademark Property Company. Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development, and institutional services of retail, multifamily, office and mixed-use properties. Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark has invested in, developed, or redeveloped 21 million square feet of mixed-use, multifamily, and retail assets worth $4.6 billion. Trademark's experienced team of more than 137 employees is currently responsible for a 17-property portfolio of over 8 million feet of mixed-use and retail projects across the country. A three-decade leader in navigating the changing mixed-use real estate landscape, Trademark's purpose is to be extraordinary stewards, enhance communities and enrich lives. For more information, visit http://www.trademarkproperty.com or interact on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

