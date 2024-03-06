Anne Angelo's 'A Sprig of White Heather and a Scottish Lass' is set for a new press campaign this 2024

Witness true story of a Scottish lass who, despite the cruel machinations of her father, paved her own path

PERTH, Australia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After receiving seven literary awards, including the recent 2023 Readers' Choice Book Awards, Anne Angelo's poignant memoir "A Sprig of White Heather and a Scottish Lass" (published by Xlibris AU) is set for a new marketing push this year to reach a wider audience.

Life in Invergordon in the north of Scotland during World War I and into the 1920 was harsh — and not just the climate but also under an abusive father who wanted to marry her daughter off to any local. He prevented Anne from sitting her examinations in Edinburgh as a pharmacist so, in desperation, she gained a position as governess in the north of France. Anne's life changed completely for the better, including accompanying the family on holidays around Europe. This transitioned to running the grand house as a small private hotel. However, war approached once more.

Hugh Hyland, Angelo's son, believes that the appeal of his mother's memoir lies in the unusually frank and heartwarming account of the inter-wars in two completely different scenarios: Scotland under a cruel father, and a life turned around in France and beyond. When asked he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "That life can be so difficult, but change your life when you need to. And history has a habit of repeating itself."

"A Sprig of White Heather and a Scottish Lass" was first released in May 2022 and may be purchased directly through https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/838782-a-sprig-of-white-heather-and-a-scottish-lass.

"A Sprig of White Heather and a Scottish Lass"

By Anne Angelo

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 192 pages | ISBN 9781669888383

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 192 pages | ISBN 9781669888376

E-Book | 192 pages | ISBN 9781669888369

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Anne Angelo was born in Scotland and was brought up through the harsh days of WWI and, after, a harsh father. She trained as a pharmacist but he refused to allow her to sit the examination in Edinburgh. She had to get away, and applied as a governess to family in the north of France. Her position transitioned into running the house as a small private hotel. This gave her many and varied journeys around Europe and North Africa, until once more war approached. In the early months of the war, a romance blossomed with a dashing British Army officer, until Germans invaded. She became part of the French Resistance before being betrayed and forced to flee back to Britain where she united with her Army Officer, married, survived the war, and wrote her memoir in 1949. She expanded it with assistance from 1978 to 1982, but was unable to find a publisher then. She died in 1999 and the manuscript was forgotten until found by her son in 1922, and published by Xlibris, receiving seven literary awards.

