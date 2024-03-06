Anne Angelo's stirring memoir 'The Forbidden Zone 1940' to go on display at the 2024 LibLearnX Conference

Follow the journey of a young Scottish lady trapped in occupied France and see how she survives against all odds

PERTH, Australia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anne Angelo continues to share her life story with the release of "The Forbidden Zone 1940" (published by Xlibris AU), a memoir that is set to appear in the LibLearnX Conference this Jan. 19-22, 2024.

A sequel to "A Sprig of White Heather and a Scottish Lass," the book follows the author as she returns to Lillie in the north of France where she manages a small private hotel. She volunteers to drive ambulances and meets a dashing British army officer whom she falls in love with. After several months, the Germans invade and Angelo becomes trapped in their "Forbidden Zone" as they prepare to invade England. She joins the French Resistance but is eventually betrayed and desperately escapes through the south of France to find a ship returning to Britain where she is reunited with her lover.

"My mother wrote the manuscript in 1949 as she wanted to get her story out to others," Hugh Hyland, Angelo's son shares. "This book gives a first-hand account of a lesser known segment of World War 2, the 'Forbidden Zone' in the northwest of France, which was particularly locked down, with the miseries of the local population as they tried to survive their brutal masters through freezing weather and lack of food."

"The Forbidden Zone 1940" will appeal to readers because it shares a gripping real life story of hardship, fear and finally, love. It is the Hyland's hope for others to take inspiration from his mother's story and learn the value of resilience in the face of difficulties.

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/838783-the-forbidden-zone-1940 to get a copy.

"The Forbidden Zone 1940"

By Anne Angelo, winner of five Book Awards

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 240 pages | ISBN 9781669888413

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 240 pages | ISBN 9781669888406

E-Book | 240 pages | ISBN 9781669888390

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Anne Angelo was brought up through the harsh days of the World War I and under a harsh father. She trained as a pharmacist but he refused to allow her to sit the examinations in Edinburgh. She had to get away, and applied as a governess to a family in the north of France. Her position transitioned into running the house as a small private hotel. These gave her many and varied journeys around Europe and North Africa, until once more, war approached. She survived the war and shortly afterwards wrote this book.

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1-800-844-927 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisAU, 1-800-844-927, [email protected], https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/838783-the-forbidden-zone-1940

SOURCE XlibrisAU