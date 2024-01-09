Anne C. Reddy Receives Empire State Counsel 2023 Outstanding Pro Bono Volunteer Award

Anne C. Reddy, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York office, has been selected as one of the New York State Bar Association's 2023 Empire State Counsel Outstanding Pro Bono Volunteer Award recipients.

Reddy's practice involves handling a variety of complex civil litigation matters, including false advertising, white collar, non-compete, bankruptcy, environmental law, and contract litigations before federal and state courts.

Throughout her career Reddy has epitomized the spirit of pro bono service, dedicating time to individuals and organizations in need. Her pro bono work has included representing clients separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico Border, individuals facing the death penalty, a Native American organization providing AIDS/HIV prevention services seeking 501(c)(3) status, and guiding the New York chapter of a major international religious organization through complex legal matters.

In addition to her ongoing pro bono work, for more than eight years Reddy has served the state of New York through her role as counsel supporting the 12 commissioners of the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination.

Reddy and her fellow awardees will be honored at the NYSBA's Justice for all Luncheon Jan. 18.

"We are incredibly proud of Anne and her outstanding commitment to pro bono service. Her dedication to advocating for those in need and supporting the communities around us exemplifies the core values of our firm," Greenberg Traurig Global Pro Bono Program Chair Caroline J. Heller and New York Pro Bono Coordinator Ashley A. LeBlanc said in a joint statement.

