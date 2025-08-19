Anne McCue & The Cubists' Wholly Roller Coaster In The Charts

Anne McCue & The Cubists' 'Wholly Roller Coaster' will be available on the streaming services September 5th and is currently charting in the Americana Top 100, although the album is also dreampop, psych-folk and psychedelic. It is 10 years since McCue released her last album as she emerges from what she calls a 'long gray tunnel.' Her 'Roll' album was chosen by BBC's Bob Harris as his album of the year.

Anne McCue & The Cubists' 'Wholly Roller Coaster' will be available on the streaming services September 5th and is currently charting in the Americana Top 100, although the album is also dreampop, psych-folk and psychedelic rock. It is 10 years since McCue released her last album as she emerges from what she calls a 'long gray tunnel.' Her 'Roll' album was chosen by BBC's Bob Harris as his album of the year. The new album has hints of Belle & Sebastian and Stereolab.

Anne has played guitar with such artists as Robyn Hitchcock and Michelle Shocked and has produced albums for Emma Swift and Scott Miller. She co-wrote the title track of 'This Side Or The Other' with David Olney. The album is available on vinyl and CD on Bandcamp.

The album has had a great reception:

Premier Guitar Magazine has described it to a tee. "The Nashville-based guitarist dances between classic psychedelia and modern sonics on her lysergically tinged new album, Wholly Roller Coaster… It is a wild ride, bounding between past and present, transportive and allusive. Despite its obvious roots, it feels remarkably original and contemporary, thanks to the gentility of McCue's relaxed, virtuosic playing and singing, and a dappling of pop, rock, and folk flavors from the pre- and post-lysergic days that inform the swirling melodies and strong-boned harmonies, and guitar solos that could as easily be sung as played."

Minor 7th Magazine claims that Wholly Roller Coaster is "... a genre entire of itself, an amalgam of swirling psychedelia and lyrics focusing on the wonder of life."

McCue left Australia 25 years ago and has resided Stateside ever since. She hosts the radio show Songs On The Wire on Nashville's WXNA. Nashville Scene recently said that "Anne McCue is the kind of musical omnivore that represents the best parts of Nashville's reputation as a music town."

The album has been loved far and wide. Irish based e-zine Lost Highway has this to say - "The gods and goddesses certainly made their presence well and truly felt with this delightful and mystical collection. Anne McCue has never reached as broad an audience as her talents merit. Perhaps she is quite happy to operate slightly under the radar. But with a back catalogue that includes gems such as Roll, East Of Electric, Blue Sky Thinkin' and now this delight, Wholly Roller Coaster, she is an artist that, if you don't already know, you're well advised to investigate."

McCue composed and arranged the album, performing most of the instrumentation, a la one of her heroes, Elliott Smith. She also engineered and produced the album. Featured guests include legends Jim Hoke on flute, horns, zither and bells; David Raven on drums; Roland Barber on trumpet. The album features nods to the great psychedelic pop albums of the late 60s by such bands as The Beatles, The Kinks and Pink Floyd with a touch of folk a la Fairport Convention. The result is an exciting new style with a retro whimsy.

