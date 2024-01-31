Anne Russell of Rodeo Realty Inc. Elected 2024 GLAR President

"Congratulations Anne Russell! Anne's presidency at GLAR is a testament to her dedication to real estate professionals and homeowners. We, at Rodeo Realty, are immensely proud to be associated with her. Congratulations, Madam President!" Post this

A Certified International Property Specialist with global connections to brokerages in Europe, Asia, and South America, Anne is an active broker in both California and New York. Her commitment to sustainability is evident through her NAR GREEN® Designation, making her a valuable resource for buyers and sellers seeking energy-efficient, clean, and healthy homes.

The installation ceremony, held on Saturday night, was themed "Phantom of the Opera" in honor of Anne's previous career as an opera star. The celebration not only recognized Anne's achievements but also highlighted her extensive contributions to the real estate industry. In a congratulatory message, the owner of Rodeo Realty remarked, "Congratulations Anne Russell! Anne's presidency at GLAR is a testament to her dedication to real estate professionals and homeowners. We, at Rodeo Realty, are immensely proud to be associated with her. Congratulations, Madam President!"

As Anne assumes the presidency of GLAR, her leadership promises to further advance the interests of real estate professionals and homeowners alike. Rodeo Realty looks forward to continued collaboration and success with Anne's expertise.

