Anne Russell of Rodeo Realty Inc. Elected 2024 GLAR President

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rodeo Realty Inc. proudly announces that Anne Russell, Manager/Director of Risk Management, has been installed as the 2024 President of the Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association (GLAR). With a career spanning 40 years in real estate, Anne brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new leadership role.
Formerly serving as Branch Manager of Coldwell Banker Realty Pacific Palisades for seven years, Anne's recent transition to Rodeo Realty has seen her playing a key role in the company's risk management division. Known for her dynamic background as a former opera singer, professional mediator, and celebrated public speaker, Anne is dedicated to keeping her agents and managers well-informed on market trends and technological advancements to enhance productivity and success.
A Certified International Property Specialist with global connections to brokerages in Europe, Asia, and South America, Anne is an active broker in both California and New York. Her commitment to sustainability is evident through her NAR GREEN® Designation, making her a valuable resource for buyers and sellers seeking energy-efficient, clean, and healthy homes.
The installation ceremony, held on Saturday night, was themed "Phantom of the Opera" in honor of Anne's previous career as an opera star. The celebration not only recognized Anne's achievements but also highlighted her extensive contributions to the real estate industry. In a congratulatory message, the owner of Rodeo Realty remarked, "Congratulations Anne Russell! Anne's presidency at GLAR is a testament to her dedication to real estate professionals and homeowners. We, at Rodeo Realty, are immensely proud to be associated with her. Congratulations, Madam President!"
As Anne assumes the presidency of GLAR, her leadership promises to further advance the interests of real estate professionals and homeowners alike. Rodeo Realty looks forward to continued collaboration and success with Anne's expertise.
