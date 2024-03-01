Anne Webb, SHRM-SCP, joins SAPinsider to improve ongoing investments in our people

Wellesley Information Services announced today that Anne Webb, SHRM-SCP, has joined SAPinsider as the VP of Human Resources to spearhead expanded commitment to growing the global team. The appointment is part of a significant investment that supports the consistent growth of the SAPinsider membership community.

HAMPSTEAD, N.H., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellesley Information Services announced today that Anne Webb, SHRM-SCP, has joined SAPinsider as the VP of Human Resources to spearhead expanded commitment to growing the global team. The appointment is part of a significant investment that supports the consistent growth of the SAPinsider membership community.

Webb brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having spent 25 years in human resources, specializing in recruiting, employee relations, benefits administration, workforce management, employment law, and culture transformation. She demonstrates leadership skills and a deep understanding of the complexities of human resources management. Furthermore, Webb is a creative problem solver and seeks opportunities to leverage HR to be a value add to the organization she serves.

Webb graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Additionally, Anne is certified by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) as a Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

Throughout her career in Human Resources, she has successfully executed strategic initiatives by utilizing HRbest practices and has a proven track record of increasing efficiencies in workforce operations. In her previous roles, Webb consistently fostered positive workplace cultures and implemented innovative strategies to support the professional growth and well-being of employees.

In announcing this partnership, SAPinsider President & CEO, James Bedard, said "Anne brings exceptional leadership skills set to our ongoing investments in our people. We are actively growing our global team and her experience in recruitment, onboarding, performance management, development, and employee retention will be invaluable to our growth ambitions. We are excited about the overall impact she will have across the global team."

Webb commented, "I am delighted to join a company that commits to embrace a culture, a vision, and a mission where employees' aspirations can flourish, and achievements can soar."

Wellesley Information Systems provides a global community of nearly 800,000 members with invaluable information, strategic guidance, and data-driven performance metrics in the areas of marketing, publishing, education, events, and technology that they need to run their businesses.

