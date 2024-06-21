Annemarie DiCola of Trepp Honored with Fordham REI's Groundbreakers Award

"It is an honor to have been presented with the Groundbreakers Award," said DiCola. "I am grateful to be recognized for Trepp's ongoing efforts in educating, mentoring, and shaping the future of this industry." Post this

DiCola was unanimously nominated by Fordham REI's Executive Advisory Council for her innovation and leadership within the CRE finance community. As CEO of Trepp for the past 19 years, DiCola has expanded market solutions and insights into the broader CRE, CMBS, banking, and corporate CLO sectors, making the firm widely recognized as the industry standard in data, analytics, research and technology.

"It is an honor to have been presented with the Groundbreakers Award," said DiCola. "I am grateful to be recognized for Trepp's ongoing efforts in educating, mentoring, and shaping the future of this industry."

To celebrate this achievement and extend our commitment to the real estate community, DiCola invites members of the industry to enjoy courtesy access to Trepp's daily newsletter, The Rundown. Stay informed with the latest market trends, insights, and analyses directly from our experts. Subscribe here: https://www.trepp.com/the-rundown

Trepp extends its gratitude to the Fordham Real Estate Institute and congratulates all award winners.

