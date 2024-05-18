Annick Timmer Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Annick Timmer accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Annick is one of the exclusive agents that represents the luxury real estate market in Miami Beach, FL.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annick Timmer embodies the spirit of a vibrant entrepreneur and serves as the co-founder of The EBH Group, a distinguished firm specializing in ultra-luxury real estate and interior design. Within The EBH Group, Annick assumes a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of luxury real estate. With a robust entrepreneurial background and a profound understanding of the residential real estate sector, Annick is steadfastly committed to delivering exceptional service and fostering non-transactional experiences for her clients, propelling The EBH Group to unparalleled success. Guiding the company with strategic vision, she oversees the expansion of its portfolio and cements its position as a leader in ultra-luxury real estate. Beyond her professional endeavors, Annick is deeply passionate about community engagement in the arts, preservation of historical landmarks, and global development initiatives. Seamlessly blending her personal interests, such as exploring architecturally magnificent residences and immersing herself in the worlds of art and design, Annick infuses her work in luxury real estate with unwavering dedication to excellence.
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
