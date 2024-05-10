Annie Lee Borges Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Annie Lee Borges accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Annie is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Turks and Caicos.
GRAND TURK, Turks and Caicos, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally from New York. Annie has lived in the Turks and Caicos Islands since 2013. Her real estate career began at Cornell University, where she received her bachelor's degree in hospitality administration; she later went on to receive her Juris Doctor from Hofstra University and was admitted to the New York Bar. Before joining Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty, Annie was an integral part of the Beach Enclave luxury villa resort team, where she was involved in every aspect of the development and pre-construction sales process, from creating and designing marketing collateral to managing the purchase and sale process. With her hospitality experience and knowledge of both contract law and the luxury real estate market, Annie has a proven track record of providing a results-oriented, high level of service for her clients. Outside of work. Annie enjoys being out on the beautiful Turks & Caicos waterfront, cooking, baking, and traveling.
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
