Annie Nelson Stanoch Joins kpCompanies as Practice President, Executive & Board Search

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- kpCompanies, a leading executive search firm, is excited to welcome Annie Nelson Stanoch as the new Practice President for Executive & Board Search. In this role, she will lead the expansion of kpCompanies' corporate board search services while overseeing executive searches in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors.

With a strong background in strategic planning, corporate social responsibility, and a passion for connecting people with opportunities, Nelson Stanoch is well-prepared to guide organizations through today's evolving business landscape. Her innovative approach and expertise will be key in furthering kpCompanies' mission to deliver top-tier executive search solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join kpCompanies and collaborate with CEO Miquel McMoore and her dynamic team," said Nelson Stanoch. "This role allows me to apply my organizational strategy experience and commitment to building meaningful connections. I'm eager to contribute to the growth and success of kpCompanies and our clients."

CEO Miquel McMoore shared her excitement about the new addition to the team: "We're delighted to have Annie Nelson Stanoch on board. Her extensive experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we grow our board search services and strengthen support for our clients. Annie's vision and dedication perfectly align with our goals, and we're confident she'll play a key role in our ongoing success."

Annie Nelson Stanoch brings a distinguished career in strategic planning and organizational development, particularly within mission-driven organizations. She has held various leadership roles in prominent nonprofit organizations in the Twin Cities and led projects across the US and Canada. Her diverse background across multiple industries gives her a unique perspective and a wide range of skills.

As kpCompanies continues to innovate and lead in the executive search industry, Nelson Stanoch's appointment marks a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to excellence and growth. Together with the talented team at kpCompanies, Nelson Stanoch is poised to make a meaningful impact and drive the firm's vision forward.

About kpCompanies

kpCompanies is a premier executive search firm dedicated to connecting top talent with exceptional organizations. With a proven track record of placing executives nationwide, we pride ourselves on our cultural awareness and dedication to purposeful recruiting and sourcing. kpCompanies provides comprehensive executive search solutions that help clients build strong, dynamic teams. Founded on the principles of integrity, excellence, and collaboration, kpCompanies is committed to driving positive change in the business world.

