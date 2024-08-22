Annie Peretich Joins the Xite Real Estate Team as Associate Broker in Houston, Texas

"We are thrilled to welcome Annie to the Xite team," said Patrick Valentz, Principal at Xite Real Estate. Post this

In her new role as Associate Broker, Annie will leverage her skills to support healthcare professionals in navigating the complexities of real estate transactions. Her commitment to finding the best outcomes for her clients aligns perfectly with Xite's mission to empower doctors and healthcare entrepreneurs in achieving their practice goals.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Annie is passionate about yoga and is deeply involved in non-profit volunteer work, demonstrating her dedication to personal wellness and community service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Annie to the Xite team," said Patrick Valentz, Principal at Xite Real Estate. "Her strong background in communication and her commitment to client satisfaction will play a key role in our continued success as we expand our presence in the Houston market."

About Xite Real Estate

Since its inception in 2013, Xite Real Estate has established itself as a national leader in healthcare real estate and practice sales, exclusively representing doctors with unmatched expertise. With a transaction volume exceeding $1 billion, Xite specializes in practice sales, start-ups, brokerage, demographics, development, and project management. The company's evidence-based approach and deep industry knowledge ensure a seamless experience for healthcare professionals, from selecting office space and managing construction projects to navigating strategic practice transitions, maximizing value at every step. For more information, visit www.xiteco.com

